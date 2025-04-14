Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: The REAL – And VERY Private – Reason Rosie O'Donnell Fled the U.S. For Ireland

Rosie O'Donnell quietly left the U.S. for Ireland due to a deeply personal and private reason.

April 14 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

American outcast Rosie O'Donnell says she fled the United States for Ireland to escape the policies of the new administration, but RadarOnline.com can reveal she also fled to find a place where her non-binary child can feel at home.

"Rosie wanted out of the United States, but her transitioning child was especially thrilled to make thrilled to make the move," our source said.

Last year, the liberal loudmouth learned that her 12-year-old daughter, Dakota – who had previously been diagnosed with autism – was eager to have a gender-neutral identity and become known as Clay, and insiders said the child was delighted to have a place to make a fresh start.

Clay's gender journey inspired O'Donnell to seek safer ground across the Atlantic, sources say.

Combined with a pre-election pledge to get out of Dodge with the arrival of the new sheriff, and her lack of professional reaction, Rosie was happy to oblige, sources said.

"Her grandparents were born in Ireland and she always felt a connection to the country," our insider said.

"When Dakota changed her gender identity, Rosie wanted to make sure she chose an LGBT-plus friendly place."

Ireland's progressive embrace of the LGBT-plus community drew Rosie away from the U.S., our insiders insist.

An Irish citizen added: "Ireland has become a very liberal place to live these days. A quarter of Irish youth question their sexuality, and up to 10 percent of the population between 17 and 25 identify as LGBT-plus."

‘The View’ castoff is mom to five kids: Parker, 29, Chelsea, 27, Blake, 25, Vivienne, 22, and Clay, 12.

Our insider said: "Rosie has identified as lesbian for years and she wants a welcoming home for her kids.

"But some wonder how long it will take for Rosie to wear out that welcome too."

