American outcast Rosie O'Donnell says she fled the United States for Ireland to escape the policies of the new administration, but RadarOnline.com can reveal she also fled to find a place where her non-binary child can feel at home.

"Rosie wanted out of the United States, but her transitioning child was especially thrilled to make thrilled to make the move," our source said.

Last year, the liberal loudmouth learned that her 12-year-old daughter, Dakota – who had previously been diagnosed with autism – was eager to have a gender-neutral identity and become known as Clay, and insiders said the child was delighted to have a place to make a fresh start.