LGBT Politician's Council Meeting Goes Awry As Half-Nude Person Appears In Background Of Democrat's Zoom Call

It was a quick absence for Heinz, who turned his camera back on within a minute.

People who were watching soon took to Twitter about the NSFW moment.

"The guy notices the camera and decides to stay in shot. Priceless," one social media user wrote.

"Wow, you'd think that he'd have told his 'friend' that he'd be in a government meeting. I don't know why people are upset, you already know this is what they do. That could explain why he was absent and attending via Zoom," a second added.