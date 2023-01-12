LGBT Politician's Council Meeting Goes Awry As Half-Nude Person Appears In Background Of Democrat's Zoom Call
A half-naked man was caught in the background of a politician's Zoom call during a Pima County Board of Supervisors meeting this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Matt Heinz, the openly-gay Democrat supervisor of Arizona's Pima County District 2, was quick to turn off his camera after noticing his male acquaintance was in view as he put on his clothes. Heinz's name then appeared on the screen.
It was a quick absence for Heinz, who turned his camera back on within a minute.
People who were watching soon took to Twitter about the NSFW moment.
"The guy notices the camera and decides to stay in shot. Priceless," one social media user wrote.
"Wow, you'd think that he'd have told his 'friend' that he'd be in a government meeting. I don't know why people are upset, you already know this is what they do. That could explain why he was absent and attending via Zoom," a second added.
"He's an openly-gay Democratic politician who isn't married. It's just the shock I guess," a third person wrote, while a fourth chimed in, "What's the problem?"
The video also caught the attention of Phoenix radio show host, KFYI's James T. Harris.
"Oh Pima County Board of Supervisors … You just won't let me quit you!" he tweeted with a cowboy emoji.
Heinz has yet to address the viral clip making its rounds online.
The meeting took place at 9 AM on Tuesday, January 10, in the Board of Supervisors' Hearing Room, RadarOnline.com can confirm. Four other supervisors appeared in person for the meeting while Heinz showed up virtually.
Their next meeting is scheduled for January 24.
As for his professional background, Heinz has been an attending physician at the Tucson Medical Center since 2003. Per his website, he treats patients with a range of diagnoses from heart attacks, and head trauma, to chronic conditions like diabetes, PTSD, and cancer.
He was elected to the Arizona State House in 2008, and was chosen by his Democratic colleagues to serve as caucus whip.
He also previously served in the Obama administration.
Heinz last posted about his visit to the White House in December, during which he witnessed President Biden sign the Respect for Marriage Act. Heinz celebrated in his caption, writing that it "enshrines the right to marriage for all Americans. Love is love."