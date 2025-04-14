EXCLUSIVE: How Blabbermouth Jenny McCarthy 'Pinpointed' Barbara Walters' Dementia During TV Chat – 'I Was Like, Oh S---!'

Chatterbox Jenny McCarthy can pinpoint the heartbreaking moment she first suspected late news legend Barbara Walters – her co-host on ABC's The View – was "suffering from beginning stages of dementia."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Playboy pinup, 52, said she joined the all-gal gabfest for its 17th season in 2013 to be its "pop culture buzzy girl," as show brass claimed they wanted to lighten up the serious daytime staple.

McCarthy said after she made a casual comment about singer Katy Perry – who Barbara had just interviewed – the confused broadcaster asked: "Who's Katy Perry?"