EXCLUSIVE: Grill King George Foreman Went to Grave 'Tortured by Being Unable to Win Biggest Fight of All' – Clearing His Name of Pedophile Sex Charges!
Gregarious George Foreman – the former heavyweight boxing champ and gleeful grillmaster – went to his grave on March 21 at age 76 while still fighting shameful federal sex-abuse lawsuits from two women who claim he long ago molested them as children, we can reveal.
His death caused a wave of grief to flood social media, with his family praising him as "a devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather," saying "he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose."
At the time of his passing, Foreman – who lost his belt to Muhammad Ali in 1974's Rumble in the Jungle bout and had an estimated net worth of $300million – was trying to punch back against the abuse lawsuits, which were filed in California and accused him of "sexual battery" and "intentional infliction of emotional distress."
Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal the suits accuse the two-time champ of grooming the gals in the 1970s.
The women alleged he forced them to have sex in Texas, Florida and California following sleazy come-ons that began when they were between the ages of 10 and 15.
Foreman denied the charges and accused the women of "trying to extort millions of dollars."
He also filed a 2023 defamation counterclaim against the accusers, who are now both in their 60s.
Foreman's legal team said: "George Foreman vehemently and consistently denied these baseless, opportunistic allegations. In his final years, he pursued every available legal avenue to expose them for what they were: false and defamatory."
The former champ became a beloved minister in Texas after first retiring from boxing in 1977.
Last year, U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong delivered a gut punch by denying Foreman's motion to dismiss the cases based on the statute of limitations. The judge ruled that the suits have standing in California, a #MeToo movement state that allows people allegedly victimized as minors to file claims beyond the typical legal cutoff.
Lawyers for both accusers did not respond to RadarOnline.com’s request for comment.
Five years after capturing Olympic gold for the U.S. in 1968, Foreman won his first pro heavyweight title by knocking out Smokin' Joe Frazier. He quit boxing four years later and became an ordained minister in his Texas hometown before returning to the ring in 1994 at age 45 to defeat 26-year-old champ Michael Moorer.
The father-of-12 retired for good in 1997 with a 76-5 record, and transformed into a cultural icon as the joyful pitchman for the hot-selling George Foreman Grill – but was forever "haunted" by the sex allegations.