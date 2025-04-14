EXCLUSIVE: Grill King George Foreman Went to Grave 'Tortured by Being Unable to Win Biggest Fight of All' – Clearing His Name of Pedophile Sex Charges!

Gregarious George Foreman – the former heavyweight boxing champ and gleeful grillmaster – went to his grave on March 21 at age 76 while still fighting shameful federal sex-abuse lawsuits from two women who claim he long ago molested them as children, we can reveal.

His death caused a wave of grief to flood social media, with his family praising him as "a devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather," saying "he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose."

At the time of his passing, Foreman – who lost his belt to Muhammad Ali in 1974's Rumble in the Jungle bout and had an estimated net worth of $300million – was trying to punch back against the abuse lawsuits, which were filed in California and accused him of "sexual battery" and "intentional infliction of emotional distress."