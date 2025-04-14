Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > George Foreman
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Grill King George Foreman Went to Grave 'Tortured by Being Unable to Win Biggest Fight of All' – Clearing His Name of Pedophile Sex Charges!

george foreman dies haunted pedophile sex charges
Source: MEGA

George Foreman went to his grave tormented by unresolved pedophile sex charges and legal battles.

April 14 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Gregarious George Foreman – the former heavyweight boxing champ and gleeful grillmaster – went to his grave on March 21 at age 76 while still fighting shameful federal sex-abuse lawsuits from two women who claim he long ago molested them as children, we can reveal.

His death caused a wave of grief to flood social media, with his family praising him as "a devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather," saying "he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose."

At the time of his passing, Foreman – who lost his belt to Muhammad Ali in 1974's Rumble in the Jungle bout and had an estimated net worth of $300million – was trying to punch back against the abuse lawsuits, which were filed in California and accused him of "sexual battery" and "intentional infliction of emotional distress."

Article continues below advertisement
george foreman dies haunted pedophile sex charges
Source: MEGA

Smokin' Joe Frazier fell to George Foreman in a 1973 title bout.

Article continues below advertisement

Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal the suits accuse the two-time champ of grooming the gals in the 1970s.

The women alleged he forced them to have sex in Texas, Florida and California following sleazy come-ons that began when they were between the ages of 10 and 15.

Foreman denied the charges and accused the women of "trying to extort millions of dollars."

He also filed a 2023 defamation counterclaim against the accusers, who are now both in their 60s.

Foreman's legal team said: "George Foreman vehemently and consistently denied these baseless, opportunistic allegations. In his final years, he pursued every available legal avenue to expose them for what they were: false and defamatory."

The former champ became a beloved minister in Texas after first retiring from boxing in 1977.

Article continues below advertisement
george foreman dies haunted pedophile sex charges
Source: MEGA

Foreman lost his heavyweight title to Muhammad Ali in the iconic 1974 Rumble in the Jungle clash.

Article continues below advertisement

Last year, U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong delivered a gut punch by denying Foreman's motion to dismiss the cases based on the statute of limitations. The judge ruled that the suits have standing in California, a #MeToo movement state that allows people allegedly victimized as minors to file claims beyond the typical legal cutoff.

Lawyers for both accusers did not respond to RadarOnline.com’s request for comment.

Article continues below advertisement
george foreman dies haunted pedophile sex charges
Source: MEGA

Foreman built a $300million fortune after retiring with a legendary 76-5 boxing record.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
carrie underwood criticized american idol judge too nice

EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Underwood 'Out of Tune' as 'American Idol' Judge – 'She's Boring, Too Nice and Her Presence Makes For Rubbish TV!'

kevin costner ex christine baumgartner using divorce deal wedding

EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Costner 'Livid' His Handbag-Stitching Ex Christine Baumgartner is 'Stashing Away His Divorce Deal Payments' to 'Fund Blow-Out Wedding to his Former Pal Josh Connor'

Five years after capturing Olympic gold for the U.S. in 1968, Foreman won his first pro heavyweight title by knocking out Smokin' Joe Frazier. He quit boxing four years later and became an ordained minister in his Texas hometown before returning to the ring in 1994 at age 45 to defeat 26-year-old champ Michael Moorer.

The father-of-12 retired for good in 1997 with a 76-5 record, and transformed into a cultural icon as the joyful pitchman for the hot-selling George Foreman Grill – but was forever "haunted" by the sex allegations.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.