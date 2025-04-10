EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Heavyweights 'Furiously Taking Sides' in the 'Political Bust-Up' That Was 'Really at Heart' of 'Snow White' Reboot Disaster
Snippy 'Snow White' stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot barely acknowledged each other on the press tour for the live-action Disney movie amid their polar opposite views on the Israel-Palestine conflict – and Hollywood heavyweights are now "furiously" taking sides in the international dispute, RadarOnline.com can reveal
After Zegler, 23, who plays the title character in the fairy tale flick, introduced its first official trailer at an in-person event, she thanked fans on X and added: "And always remember, free Palestine."
Sources said throwing fuel on the fire, the sassy West Side Story gal also dismissively called Miss Israel 2004 Gadot a "professional pageant queen" in a recent Instagram reply – with insiders saying politics was at the center of the 'Snow White' disaster.
But sources said it was Zegler's incendiary political remark that touched a raw nerve in Hollywood.
Backlash has been growing over celebrities voicing condemnation for Israel over its military campaign in Gaza following the Palestinian terror group Hamas' brutal invasion of the Jewish state on October 7, 2023 – a violent rampage that saw more than 1,200 people killed and 251 hostages taken.
Israeli-born Gadot, 39, who long ago served in her nation's Defense Forces, spoke out March 4 at the Anti-Defamation League's annual summit in New York City, saying: "Never did I imagine that on the streets of the United States... we would see people not condemning Hamas, but celebrating, justifying and cheering on a massacre of Jews."
The Wonder Woman beauty's stirring speech came days before that of Friends alum David Schwimmer, 58, who took Hollywood to task at an ADL event for the silence of some A-listers in the face of what he described as antisemitism festering in America.
Schwimmer had earlier called out rapper Kanye West for spouting "I love Hitler" online and suggesting Jews are not trustworthy.
Disney's latest misfire earned a meager $43million in its first weekend in theaters – and our source warned about the behind-the-scenes drama around the flop: "People are getting tired of politics being forced into family entertainment."