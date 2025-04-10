Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Gal Gadot
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Heavyweights 'Furiously Taking Sides' in the 'Political Bust-Up' That Was 'Really at Heart' of 'Snow White' Reboot Disaster

hollywood heavyweights divided political feud snow white reboot
Source: MEGA

Hollywood heavyweights are said to be split over the 'Snow White' feud between stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.

April 10 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Snippy 'Snow White' stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot barely acknowledged each other on the press tour for the live-action Disney movie amid their polar opposite views on the Israel-Palestine conflict – and Hollywood heavyweights are now "furiously" taking sides in the international dispute, RadarOnline.com can reveal

After Zegler, 23, who plays the title character in the fairy tale flick, introduced its first official trailer at an in-person event, she thanked fans on X and added: "And always remember, free Palestine."

Sources said throwing fuel on the fire, the sassy West Side Story gal also dismissively called Miss Israel 2004 Gadot a "professional pageant queen" in a recent Instagram reply – with insiders saying politics was at the center of the 'Snow White' disaster.

Article continues below advertisement
hollywood heavyweights divided political feud snow white reboot
Source: MEGA

Gadot, a former Israeli soldier, condemned pro-Hamas sentiment in a powerful ADL speech.

Article continues below advertisement

But sources said it was Zegler's incendiary political remark that touched a raw nerve in Hollywood.

Backlash has been growing over celebrities voicing condemnation for Israel over its military campaign in Gaza following the Palestinian terror group Hamas' brutal invasion of the Jewish state on October 7, 2023 – a violent rampage that saw more than 1,200 people killed and 251 hostages taken.

Israeli-born Gadot, 39, who long ago served in her nation's Defense Forces, spoke out March 4 at the Anti-Defamation League's annual summit in New York City, saying: "Never did I imagine that on the streets of the United States... we would see people not condemning Hamas, but celebrating, justifying and cheering on a massacre of Jews."

Article continues below advertisement
hollywood heavyweights divided political feud snow white reboot
Source: MEGA

David Schwimmer slammed celebrity silence on anti-Semitism at a New York City ADL event.

Article continues below advertisement

The Wonder Woman beauty's stirring speech came days before that of Friends alum David Schwimmer, 58, who took Hollywood to task at an ADL event for the silence of some A-listers in the face of what he described as antisemitism festering in America.

Schwimmer had earlier called out rapper Kanye West for spouting "I love Hitler" online and suggesting Jews are not trustworthy.

Article continues below advertisement
hollywood heavyweights divided political feud snow white reboot
Source: MEGA

Zegler's 'Free Palestine' post and swipe at Gadot turned the 'Snow White' press tour into a catastrophe, sources say.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
meghan markle used sas training manipulate fans claim sources

EXCLUSIVE: 'Scheming' Meghan Markle 'Deployed SAS Kidnap Negotiation Training' To Manipulate Gullible Fans Into Thinking She was Royal Family's Victim'

americas fattest cities revealed shocking new obesity rates

EXCLUSIVE: United Slobs of America! The Nation's Fattest Cities Exposed – Is Yours On the List?

Disney's latest misfire earned a meager $43million in its first weekend in theaters – and our source warned about the behind-the-scenes drama around the flop: "People are getting tired of politics being forced into family entertainment."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.