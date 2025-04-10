EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood Heavyweights 'Furiously Taking Sides' in the 'Political Bust-Up' That Was 'Really at Heart' of 'Snow White' Reboot Disaster

Snippy 'Snow White' stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot barely acknowledged each other on the press tour for the live-action Disney movie amid their polar opposite views on the Israel-Palestine conflict – and Hollywood heavyweights are now "furiously" taking sides in the international dispute, RadarOnline.com can reveal

After Zegler, 23, who plays the title character in the fairy tale flick, introduced its first official trailer at an in-person event, she thanked fans on X and added: "And always remember, free Palestine."

Sources said throwing fuel on the fire, the sassy West Side Story gal also dismissively called Miss Israel 2004 Gadot a "professional pageant queen" in a recent Instagram reply – with insiders saying politics was at the center of the 'Snow White' disaster.