Disney's big screen and big budget remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has been more poisonous at the box office than a cursed red apple.

The film took in an underwhelming $42million at the box office over its opening weekend, barely reaching the levels of previous Mickey misses like the live action Dumbo.

The fact Snow White cost a whopping $270million to make isn't helping studio heads looking for some green. Reasons for the poor showing have been numerous, but speaking on his podcast, Brand pointed the finger directly at the lead.

Zegler, 23, plays the titular character. But she almost instantly soured fans by attacking the original version shortly after landing the role.

Among her comments, the actress said Prince Charming acted like a "stalker" and admitted she wasn't even a fan of the flick, saying: "I was scared of the original version. I think I watched it once and never picked it up again."