Russell Brand

Rachel Zegler Slammed as 'Haughty' Amid 'Snow White' Box Office Catastrophe — By Controversial Comedian and Right-Wing Influencer Russell Brand

Photo of Russell Brand, 'Snow White'
Source: @RussellBrand/youtube

Russell Brand laid into Disney's 'Snow White' remake.

March 28 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Add comedian-turned-podcaster Russell Brand to the legions of voices objecting to the new "woke" Snow White remake, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The controversial influencer slammed star Rachel Zegler, who has received criticism for her personal and political views.

rachel zegler
Source: Disney

The comic called out 'Snow White' star Zegler.

Disney's big screen and big budget remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs has been more poisonous at the box office than a cursed red apple.

The film took in an underwhelming $42million at the box office over its opening weekend, barely reaching the levels of previous Mickey misses like the live action Dumbo.

The fact Snow White cost a whopping $270million to make isn't helping studio heads looking for some green. Reasons for the poor showing have been numerous, but speaking on his podcast, Brand pointed the finger directly at the lead.

Zegler, 23, plays the titular character. But she almost instantly soured fans by attacking the original version shortly after landing the role.

Among her comments, the actress said Prince Charming acted like a "stalker" and admitted she wasn't even a fan of the flick, saying: "I was scared of the original version. I think I watched it once and never picked it up again."

Source: @RussellBrand/youtube
Brand, 49, slammed the rising star, saying she was being disrespectful to the classic, while coming off "a little bit" superior to others.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star blasted: "She's a bit haughty, isn't she? Haughty, I would say. A little bit supercilious is what I'd use there.

"But I've been a star before, and what happens is people puff you up, and tell you that you're really important in order to keep you focused so they continue to make money off of you. While actually, you're just fulfilling the role in the culture."

bitter feud gal gadot rachel zegler revealed disney snow white reboot
Source: MEGA

Co-stars Zegler and Gal Gadot are said to be involved in a feud.

Only compounding the controversy was the cold shoulder Zegler had given to her evil queen co-star, Gal Gadot. The two came to odds when it was revealed Zegler is an outspoken supporter of the "Free Palestine" movement.

The queen, meanwhile, is played by Israeli-born actress Gadot, who was born and raised in Israel, and was said to be furious with her co-star's comments.

The 39-year-old recently appeared at the Anti-Defamation League's "Never Is Now" rally, where she said: "Never did I imagine that on the streets of the United States, and different cities around the world, we would see people not condemning Hamas, but celebrating, justifying and cheering on a massacre of Jews.

"This is a time when many of us in the Jewish community have had to find our voice and confront the hatred against us, even if it’s extremely uncomfortable… That’s been the case for all of us in every walk of life, in every profession, including my own."

From the start, Snow White faced criticism from fans for casting Zegler – a Latina actress who rose to fame in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake – to play a character described as having "skin as white as snow."

The casting was slammed as being "woke" and catering to Disney's "DEI" policies.

Meanwhile, Snow White's beloved ballad Someday My Prince Will Come was jettisoned from the film completely, and the story changed to make the heroine less dependent on a man saving her.

Zegler, was proud to tell fans her Snow White is not some damsel in distress: "She’s not going to be dreaming about true love. She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be."

