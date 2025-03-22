Hollywood's 'Woke' Wake-Up Call: Snow White Branded 'Greatest Flop of All' as Box Office Figures Reveal Humiliation of Car Crash Remake
Disney's 'woke' live-action remake of Snow White is facing challenges as it is reportedly one of the worst-performing movies in the franchise in recent years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to initial box office figures, the movie is struggling to meet expectations set by previous Disney remakes, such as The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid.
The Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot-led movie made a mere $3.5 million in Thursday previews and is expected to bring in just $45 to $55 million over its opening weekend. This is a stark contrast to the success of Disney's Little Mermaid remake, which garnered $95 million during its opening.
Comparatively, the 2019 Dumbo remake, which cost significantly less to produce, also outperformed Snow White at the box office.
Despite efforts to revamp the classic tale, the movie has failed to impress critics, earning only a 44 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
In one review from Vulture, they wrote: "It's garishly ugly and padded out with new tunes from Pasek and Paul that are as smooth and unremarkable as river rocks, all of which may or may not matter to its target audience, who could just be basing their decision about whether to see the movie on how unacceptably woke social media has informed them it is."
In Jake Cole's review from the Associate Press, he shared: "Presumably, one of the reasons to bring actors into remakes of animated classics would be to add a warm-blooded pulse to these characters. Zegler manages that, but everyone else in Snow White – mortal or CGI – is as stiff as could be."
The Times of London also trashed the remake, telling readers: "Believe the anti-hype. It's that bad ... It represents a new low for cultural desecration and for a venerable 102-year-old entertainment company that now looks at its source material with a pinched nose of disgust."
Zegler, who stars as Snow White, has been at the center of several controversies, from her casting as the lead Disney princess to her comments about the original film being "out of date."
Gadot, playing the Evil Queen, also faced criticism, particularly surrounding her stance on political issues related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza.
In a puzzling move to address modern sensibilities, Disney altered the portrayal of the dwarves in the film, opting for computer-generated imagery and renaming them "magical creatures."
This decision drew backlash from several critics online for denying opportunities to little people in the industry.
Amid the tumultuous reception, Disney made the decision to scale back the film's premieres.
The European premiere was held at a remote castle in Segovia, Spain, deviating from the traditional red carpet event.