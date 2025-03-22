Hollywood's 'Woke' Wake-Up Call: Snow White Branded 'Greatest Flop of All' as Box Office Figures Reveal Humiliation of Car Crash Remake

In one review from Vulture, they wrote: "It's garishly ugly and padded out with new tunes from Pasek and Paul that are as smooth and unremarkable as river rocks, all of which may or may not matter to its target audience, who could just be basing their decision about whether to see the movie on how unacceptably woke social media has informed them it is."

In Jake Cole's review from the Associate Press, he shared: "Presumably, one of the reasons to bring actors into remakes of animated classics would be to add a warm-blooded pulse to these characters. Zegler manages that, but everyone else in Snow White – mortal or CGI – is as stiff as could be."

The Times of London also trashed the remake, telling readers: "Believe the anti-hype. It's that bad ... It represents a new low for cultural desecration and for a venerable 102-year-old entertainment company that now looks at its source material with a pinched nose of disgust."