Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Entertainment > Disney

Hollywood's 'Woke' Wake-Up Call: Snow White Branded 'Greatest Flop of All' as Box Office Figures Reveal Humiliation of Car Crash Remake

Photo of Snow White Poster
Source: MEGA

Disney's remake of 'Snow White' is struggling at the box office.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 22 2025, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Disney's 'woke' live-action remake of Snow White is facing challenges as it is reportedly one of the worst-performing movies in the franchise in recent years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to initial box office figures, the movie is struggling to meet expectations set by previous Disney remakes, such as The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid.

Article continues below advertisement
woke snow white branded greatest flop box office figures remake
Source: MEGA

Rachel Zegler stars as the iconic Disney Princess in the live action remake.

Article continues below advertisement

The Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot-led movie made a mere $3.5 million in Thursday previews and is expected to bring in just $45 to $55 million over its opening weekend. This is a stark contrast to the success of Disney's Little Mermaid remake, which garnered $95 million during its opening.

Comparatively, the 2019 Dumbo remake, which cost significantly less to produce, also outperformed Snow White at the box office.

Despite efforts to revamp the classic tale, the movie has failed to impress critics, earning only a 44 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Article continues below advertisement
woke snow white branded greatest flop box office figures remake
Source: MEGA

'Snow White' was panned by critics.

Article continues below advertisement

In one review from Vulture, they wrote: "It's garishly ugly and padded out with new tunes from Pasek and Paul that are as smooth and unremarkable as river rocks, all of which may or may not matter to its target audience, who could just be basing their decision about whether to see the movie on how unacceptably woke social media has informed them it is."

In Jake Cole's review from the Associate Press, he shared: "Presumably, one of the reasons to bring actors into remakes of animated classics would be to add a warm-blooded pulse to these characters. Zegler manages that, but everyone else in Snow White – mortal or CGI – is as stiff as could be."

The Times of London also trashed the remake, telling readers: "Believe the anti-hype. It's that bad ... It represents a new low for cultural desecration and for a venerable 102-year-old entertainment company that now looks at its source material with a pinched nose of disgust."

Article continues below advertisement
woke snow white branded greatest flop box office figures remake
Source: MEGA

Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot brought various controversies to the film.

Article continues below advertisement

Zegler, who stars as Snow White, has been at the center of several controversies, from her casting as the lead Disney princess to her comments about the original film being "out of date."

Gadot, playing the Evil Queen, also faced criticism, particularly surrounding her stance on political issues related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza.

In a puzzling move to address modern sensibilities, Disney altered the portrayal of the dwarves in the film, opting for computer-generated imagery and renaming them "magical creatures."

This decision drew backlash from several critics online for denying opportunities to little people in the industry.

READ MORE ON Entertainment
Photo of Chrissy Teigen

EXCLUSIVE: Did Chrissy Teigen Get A New Face? Experts Weigh In On Model's 'Very Full Cheekbones' Amid Cosmetic Surgery Rumors — After Trolls Criticized Her Appearance

Photo of Rachel Zegler as Snow White

'Woke' Snow White Diva Rachel Zegler Ramps Up Ongoing Feud With Co-Star Gal Gadot By Excluding her From Behind-The-Scenes Photo Dump

Article continues below advertisement
woke snow white branded greatest flop box office figures remake
Source: MEGA

'Snow White' was released on Friday, March 21.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Amid the tumultuous reception, Disney made the decision to scale back the film's premieres.

The European premiere was held at a remote castle in Segovia, Spain, deviating from the traditional red carpet event.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.