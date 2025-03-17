'Fierce Rivals' Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot Continue Bitter Feud On at Premiere of Disney's Cursed $260Million 'Snow White' Reboot: 'They're Not Friends!'

Insiders claim the actresses are going through the motions and have little to no contact when no cameras are around.

A source said: "They are not friends. They did a job together and that's it."

American star Zegler plays the lead role in the live action version of the Disney classic while Israeli actress Gadot is the Evil Queen – but their on-screen enmity appears to have spilled out into real life, owing partly to their opposing stances on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.