'Fierce Rivals' Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot Continue Bitter Feud On at Premiere of Disney's Cursed $260Million 'Snow White' Reboot: 'They're Not Friends!'
Snow White star Rachel Zegler continued her feud with co-star Gal Gadot at the movie's Los Angeles premiere, sources say.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Zegler, 23, gave Gadot, 39, the cold shoulder on the red carpet on May 15 – with producer Marc E Platt standing between them during a photo call.
Insiders claim the actresses are going through the motions and have little to no contact when no cameras are around.
A source said: "They are not friends. They did a job together and that's it."
American star Zegler plays the lead role in the live action version of the Disney classic while Israeli actress Gadot is the Evil Queen – but their on-screen enmity appears to have spilled out into real life, owing partly to their opposing stances on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Zegler has been vocal about her support for Palestine amid the devastation in Gaza, while Gadot – who formerly served in the IDF – is staunchly pro-Israel.
From a "secret" European premiere held in Spain with Zegler the only star in attendance to rumors of cast clashes, the promo tour has so far been a bumpy one.
Now another source has added grist to the mill, pointing out the sharp contrasts between the two women both politically and personally.
The insider claimed Zegler, due to her tender age, "has nothing in common with Gal Gadot, a mom of four kids."
They added: "On top of that, their political views differ, adding to the tension."
Eyebrows were raised when Disney skipped a U.K. premiere in favor of a VIP event in a remote Spanish castle with limited press, at which Gadot was noticeably absent.
Zegler jetted off to a remote castle in Segovia, Spain, to perform for around 100 select "VIPs" which included influencers.
Rather than the usual list of major news outlets flocking to the event, local Spanish influencers and families from the small city of Segovia, which boasts a population of just 51,000, were among the chosen "VIPs" in attendance.
With Gadot absent only director Marc Webb accompanied Zegler to the event.
A third insider insisted the Isreali-Palestinian conflict is a huge reason for the tension between the two actresses.
They claimed: "Gal is annoyed by the movie drama. She enjoyed filming. She was fine with Rachel but they are not friends. They have nothing in common... They did a job together and that's it."
The Fast and Furious actress, who was born in Israel, served in the Israeli Defense Forces and has advocated for the release of Israeli hostages.
At the same time, Zegler has been a vocal supporter of the innocent civilians of Palestine on social media amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
The new Snow White remake, out this Friday, has also been slammed for being "woke" and changing plot lines.
Actors with dwarfism will stage a protest outside Disney's California HQ after it was revealed CGI animations were used for the seven dwarfs in the film.