It's No Fairtytale! 'Bitter Feud' Between Gal Gadot and Co-Star Rachel Zegler Revealed as Chaos Hammers Disney's $260Million 'Snow White' Reboot — 'They Just Have Nothing in Common'

The long-anticipated film, set to premiere on March 21, features Zegler, 23, as Snow White and Gadot, 39, as the Evil Queen. Directed by Marc Webb and written by Erin Cressida Wilson.

Zegler, Gadot, and the filmmakers are set to grace the Los Angeles premiere at the El Capitan Theater on March 15, but insiders claim the film's co-leads are suffering from some serious friction behind the scenes.

A source said: "Rachel Zegler has nothing in common with Gal Gadot, a mom of four kids.

"On top of that, their political views differ, adding to the tension."