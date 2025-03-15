It's No Fairtytale! 'Bitter Feud' Between Gal Gadot and Co-Star Rachel Zegler Revealed as Chaos Hammers Disney's $260Million 'Snow White' Reboot — 'They Just Have Nothing in Common'
As the much-anticipated release of Disney's live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs draws near, tensions between stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot have come to light.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the co-leads of the fairy-tale film allegedly have "nothing in common" due to the age and lifestyle differences between the two actresses.
The long-anticipated film, set to premiere on March 21, features Zegler, 23, as Snow White and Gadot, 39, as the Evil Queen. Directed by Marc Webb and written by Erin Cressida Wilson.
Zegler, Gadot, and the filmmakers are set to grace the Los Angeles premiere at the El Capitan Theater on March 15, but insiders claim the film's co-leads are suffering from some serious friction behind the scenes.
A source said: "Rachel Zegler has nothing in common with Gal Gadot, a mom of four kids.
"On top of that, their political views differ, adding to the tension."
Despite their joint appearances at various promotional events, including Disney's D23 Expo in 2022 and the recent Academy Awards, where they shared the stage, tensions have simmered between Zegler and Gadot.
The Wonder Woman star opted out of the recent European premiere in Spain, with sources clarifying that she was occupied with press commitments in New York.
Another source claimed the star's dynamic isn't a "stay away from me" type of situation and said the two will both be together at the premiere.
A third insider pointed out how the Isreali-Palestinian conflict may have also played into the tension between the two actresses.
They claimed: "Gal is annoyed by the movie drama. She enjoyed filming. She was fine with Rachel but they are not friends. They have nothing in common... They did a job together and that's it."
The Fast and Furious alum, who was born in Israel, served in the Israeli Defense Forces and has advocated for the release of Israeli hostages. At the same time, Zegler has been a vocal supporter of the innocent civilians of Palestine on social media amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
Zegler's casting led to a loud backlash from conservative online critics who were furious over the race of the Disney princess being changed.
The Shazam actress also stirred up controversy around the film when she said in interviews how the new movie would modernize Snow White due to the original 88-year-old film being "dated".
According to one of the insiders, Gadot didn't see a point in making such comments about a film you're working on.
They said: "Gal's attitude is that you don't criticize and cause drama for a project you signed on to do. She just doesn't get it."
The insiders spoke with People about the behind-the-scenes drama between Zegler and Gadot.