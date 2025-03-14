INVESTIGATION: Oh No, Oh No... It's Off To Woke We Go! Radar Reveals the 7 Giant Disasters Plaguing Disney’s Ultra-Left $260MILLION ‘Snow White’ Reboot
The Snow White reboot has yet to even be officially released in North America, but the film is already drowning in controversy and backlash over it's "woke" tendencies and its politically-heavy stars Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler.
The Disney film is said to have cost $260M to bring to the big screen but may struggle to breakeven as the marketing appears to have been scaled back too, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
One of the major issues from the reboot seems to be the lack of coverage as the European premiere was held in a remote castle in northern Spain. While Zegler attended, her appearance was choreographed, reportedly for fears the well-known vocal actress would make comments not related to Snow White.
"They've been going through the motions on Snow White, all but saying, 'We need to get this thing over with," a source previously said.
Meanwhile, the film's two lead stars Gadot, 39, and Zegler, 23, are said to not even be on the same page, as their cold interaction at last month's Oscar was called out by fans.
Gadot who plays Snow White's evil stepmother, served in the Israel Defence Forces for two years and has been open in support of her country. As for Zegler, she's on the complete opposite of the conflict, previously writing on social media: "And always remember, free Palestine."
The Red Notice star then reposted an X user's post which read: "Trying to campaign on the head of your co-star, who actually lives through war, so you'll look cooler with the kids, is pathetic," before she removed it.
Snow White has also come under fire over its portrayal of the dwarfs in the film, as producers went down the computer-generated route instead of hiring actual actors from the little people community.
Little person performer Choon Tan said: "Disney is trying too hard to be politically correct, but in doing so it's damaging our careers and opportunities. There really is nothing wrong casting someone with dwarfism as a dwarf."
Game Of Thrones star Peter Dinklage called the movie "backward" for still showing "dwarfs living in a cave" like in the 1937 original.
Zegler, who plays the iconic character of Snow White, also lambasted her character, calling it "extremely dated when it comes to ideas of women."
She added: "People are making jokes about ours being the PC Snow White, where it's like, yeah, it is – because it needed that," and mocked the film's prince as a '"stalker."
Three years prior to her taking on the character, Zegler said: "The original cartoon came out in 1937 – and very evidently so. There's a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird. So we didn't do that this time."
Zegler has also made it clear she's no fan of President Donald Trump, despite his fierce supporters.
Back in November, following Trump's victory, she declared: "May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace. Another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in."
The West Side Story actress then described Trump supporters as "foolish subscription to a false sense of security, of masculinity, of intelligence, of patriotism, and of humanity."
Zegler would later apologize following backlash, claiming "my emotions get the best of me."
EXCLUSIVE: Wannabe Porn Baron Kanye West Really Is Filthy! Insider Exposes Self-Proclaimed Nazi Rapper's 'Disgusting Habits' — From 'Barely Showering' to 'Refusing to Flush Toilets'
The long brutal road to get a live-action version of the legendary Disney princess was also well publicized, taking nine years to complete. Covid pushed production from Canada and Los Angeles to the UK at Pinewood Studios, Bucks.
However, a fire ran through the production company before filming kicked off.
"It's been a nightmare to work on – new ideas all the time," a source said.
Plenty of critics have also taken shots at Zegler's skin color, too. The movie star's mother is of Colombian descent while her dad is of Polish heritage.
Show White's skin is "as white as snow" according to the 1812 German fairytale by the Brothers Grimm.
Following the backlash, Zegler said she was given her name by her parents because of her "resilience.
She added: "She survived a snowstorm which occurred when she was a baby, so the king and queen decided to name her Snow White."
Snow White will be released on March 21, 2025.