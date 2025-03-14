INVESTIGATION: Oh No, Oh No... It's Off To Woke We Go! Radar Reveals the 7 Giant Disasters Plaguing Disney’s Ultra-Left $260MILLION ‘Snow White’ Reboot

Meanwhile, the film's two lead stars Gadot, 39, and Zegler, 23, are said to not even be on the same page, as their cold interaction at last month's Oscar was called out by fans.

Gadot who plays Snow White's evil stepmother, served in the Israel Defence Forces for two years and has been open in support of her country. As for Zegler, she's on the complete opposite of the conflict, previously writing on social media: "And always remember, free Palestine."

The Red Notice star then reposted an X user's post which read: "Trying to campaign on the head of your co-star, who actually lives through war, so you'll look cooler with the kids, is pathetic," before she removed it.