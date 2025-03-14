EXCLUSIVE: Why Disney's $270Million 'Snow White' Reboot is Going Down the Toilet — And It's All Because of Its 'Woke' Seven Dwarfs
Disney Studios has made the decision to scale back the premieres of its highly anticipated live-action remake of Snow White after the film was embroiled in controversies.
RadarOnline.com can now reveal the truth behind the costly calamity – with problems ranging from its perceived "woke" approach to the seven dwarves to inflammatory comments made by its star, Rachel Zegler.
In addition to voicing sentiments perceived as anti-Israel, especially notable given her co-star Gal Gadot’s Israeli identity, Zegler, 23, has criticized the original fairytale.
Originally projected to be a highlight of Disney's release schedule for the year, the film, which has an estimated budget of $270million, will now be introduced through a series of tightly controlled red carpet events – designed to shield actors from surprise press inquiries.
The main premiere hass been demoted from a grand event in London to a quieter gathering at a medieval castle in a small city northwest of Madrid, Spain, the very castle that inspired the design of the witch’s lair in the animated classic from 1937.
Sources say the premiere, which is not listed on widely used entertainment calendars, will likely not be open to media coverage.
The 1937 version of Snow White, a groundbreaking film that transformed the landscape of feature animation, holds a special place within The Walt Disney Company, with the studio’s headquarters in Burbank, California, featuring giant caryatids of the iconic seven dwarves.
Over the past two decades, Disney has undertaken a series of live-action remakes of its animated classics, typically adhering closely to their predecessors.
However, the upcoming Snow White project has faced significant backlash over its handling of traditional elements from the original story.
The film stars Zegler, a half-Colombian, half-Polish actress from New Jersey, as the titular character.
Controversy surrounding Zegler began in 2023 when she criticized the original Disney classic for perpetuating sexist themes, describing the dynamic between Snow White and Prince Charming as “weird” and the plotline as “extremely outdated.”
While some have interpreted her remarks as empowering, others view them as a slight against a beloved film.
Further complicating matters, Zegler faced backlash again in summer 2024 after posting on social media in a way that some perceived encouraged antisemitic sentiments directed toward her co-star, Gadot, 39.
Following the release of the film’s trailer, which amassed 120 million views within 24 hours, Zegler’s comment, "always remember, free Palestine," garnered significant scrutiny.
Many commentators interpreted her statement as a direct insult to Gadot, who has been outspoken in her support of Israel.
Additionally, the film's trailer sparked renewed discussion about Disney's decision to utilize computer-generated imagery for the dwarfs rather than casting actors with dwarfism.
This choice appears to be an attempt to navigate backlash after actor Peter Dinklage criticized the studio for merging progressive casting decisions with a story that perpetuates outdated representations of dwarfism.
Dinklage had previously voiced his discontent, questioning the logic of promoting diversity while adhering to problematic storylines.