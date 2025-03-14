EXCLUSIVE: Why Disney's $270Million 'Snow White' Reboot is Going Down the Toilet — And It's All Because of Its 'Woke' Seven Dwarfs

In addition to voicing sentiments perceived as anti-Israel, especially notable given her co-star Gal Gadot’s Israeli identity, Zegler, 23, has criticized the original fairytale.

Originally projected to be a highlight of Disney's release schedule for the year, the film, which has an estimated budget of $270million, will now be introduced through a series of tightly controlled red carpet events – designed to shield actors from surprise press inquiries.

The main premiere hass been demoted from a grand event in London to a quieter gathering at a medieval castle in a small city northwest of Madrid, Spain, the very castle that inspired the design of the witch’s lair in the animated classic from 1937.

Sources say the premiere, which is not listed on widely used entertainment calendars, will likely not be open to media coverage.

The 1937 version of Snow White, a groundbreaking film that transformed the landscape of feature animation, holds a special place within The Walt Disney Company, with the studio’s headquarters in Burbank, California, featuring giant caryatids of the iconic seven dwarves.

Over the past two decades, Disney has undertaken a series of live-action remakes of its animated classics, typically adhering closely to their predecessors.