EXCLUSIVE: Bill Clinton Hit With Brutal Outburst From Oval Office Mistress Monica Lewinsky – Who Says He Should Have Quit Over Their Seedy Affair
Twenty-Seven years after becoming the most notorious White House intern in history, Monica Lewinsky says then-President Bill Clinton should have taken responsibility for their sordid dallying and resigned from office right away, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I think that the right way to handle a situation like that would have been to probably say it was nobody's business and to resign," Lewinsky told podcaster Alex Cooper – adding that Clinton could have also found some way to stay in office "that was not throwing a young person who is just starting out in the world under the bus."
The now 51-year-old author and activist was crucified in the press for engaging in a two-year affair with the randy commander-in-chief.
Clinton was subsequently impeached in 1998 for lying to a grand jury about the relationship but ultimately remained in office.
Meanwhile, Lewinsky said many women wound up being hurt by his "predator-like behavior" in "taking advantage" of her when she was a starstruck 22-year-old.
"I think there was so much collateral damage for women of my generation to watch a young woman be pilloried on a world stage – to be torn apart for my sexuality, for my mistakes, for my everything," she declared.
Lewinsky now hopes society has evolved to the point where she would no longer be demonized like that.
"I would hope that we would be having a different kind of conversation," she said. "I would hope that most of the blame would not have rested on my shoulders."