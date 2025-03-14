EXCLUSIVE: Bill Clinton Hit With Brutal Outburst From Oval Office Mistress Monica Lewinsky – Who Says He Should Have Quit Over Their Seedy Affair

Twenty-Seven years after becoming the most notorious White House intern in history, Monica Lewinsky says then-President Bill Clinton should have taken responsibility for their sordid dallying and resigned from office right away, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I think that the right way to handle a situation like that would have been to probably say it was nobody's business and to resign," Lewinsky told podcaster Alex Cooper – adding that Clinton could have also found some way to stay in office "that was not throwing a young person who is just starting out in the world under the bus."