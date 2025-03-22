Jake Paul Announces Engagement to World Champion Speedskater Jutta Leerdam — 'We Can't Wait to Spend Forever Together'
Jake Paul has announced his engagement to Jutta Leerdam, a world champion speed skater, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The announcement was made through a series of romantic pictures of the couple on a balcony covered with white petals, which were shared on Paul's Instagram along with the caption: "We're engaged. We can't wait to spend forever together."
The proposal took place behind a scenic backdrop, with Paul getting down on one knee, both dressed in all white.
Jutta, overwhelmed with happiness, proudly displayed her sparkling engagement ring, marking the beginning of the next stage of their lives.
The news of their engagement was met with a flood of well-wishes from fans and followers on Paul's Instagram account, which boasts a massive 28.6 million followers, attesting to the couple's popularity and influence on social media.
Former world champion boxer Lawrence Okolie posted: "Massive congratulations!"
His older brother Logan shared the post and wrote: "LIL BRO GOT ENGAGED!!!"
Paul's ex-opponent Tyron Woodley also commented on his post: "Congrats!!!!!!!"
Paul and Leerdam's love story began when Jutta appeared on Paul's podcast and connected with him through Instagram messages in late 2022. They then went public with their romance in March 2023 when they were caught locking lips in Miami.
Their relationship became public two months after the boxer's defeat by Tommy Fury in the ring, which remains his only loss, accounting for his record of 11-1.
At the time Paul said: "She's the best woman in the world, and she's always supporting me, and she inspires me, and she works even harder than I do as an athlete. I know she's going to be world champion and win Olympic gold, so I need to win the world championship belt as well. She has just brought the best out of me as a human."
Despite setbacks, Paul's popularity soared, drawing in a staggering 100 million viewers for his fight against Mike Tyson. His boxing career took an unexpected turn when negotiations with Canelo Alvarez fell through, leading to the Mexican legend signing a deal with another promoter.
Leerdam is a seven-time world champion speed skater and silver medalist in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.
Paul just flew to see her compete at the No. 7, then took her back home in his private jet.
She also recently celebrated a gold medal at the World Speed Skating Championships in the trios event alongside Femke Kok and Suzanne Schulting.
The 26-year-old athlete is set to feature in episodes of Paul's new reality TV show, Paul American, airing on HBO's Max this month.
Paul American also stars Logan, his fiancée Nina and parents Greg and Pam.