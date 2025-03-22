Jake Paul Announces Engagement to World Champion Speedskater Jutta Leerdam — 'We Can't Wait to Spend Forever Together'

Paul and Leerdam's love story began when Jutta appeared on Paul's podcast and connected with him through Instagram messages in late 2022. They then went public with their romance in March 2023 when they were caught locking lips in Miami.

Their relationship became public two months after the boxer's defeat by Tommy Fury in the ring, which remains his only loss, accounting for his record of 11-1.

At the time Paul said: "She's the best woman in the world, and she's always supporting me, and she inspires me, and she works even harder than I do as an athlete. I know she's going to be world champion and win Olympic gold, so I need to win the world championship belt as well. She has just brought the best out of me as a human."

Despite setbacks, Paul's popularity soared, drawing in a staggering 100 million viewers for his fight against Mike Tyson. His boxing career took an unexpected turn when negotiations with Canelo Alvarez fell through, leading to the Mexican legend signing a deal with another promoter.