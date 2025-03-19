Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity

'Snow White' Star Rachel Zegler Slams Caucasian Movie Bosses — Accusing Them of Quizzing Her on Colombian Heritage During 'West Side Story' Casting

Photo of Rachel Zegler
Source: MEGA

Rachel Zegler revealed a time she had to 'prove' she was Latin.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 19 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

In just a short time in Hollywood, Rachel Zegler has managed to reel in plenty of controversy, especially when it comes to her background.

The actress is now claiming she was asked to prove her Latin heritage by "white executives" while auditioning for West Side Story, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
zegler heritage
Source: MEGA

Zegler claimed 'white executives' questioned her about her Latin heritage for the 'West Side Story' film.

Article continues below advertisement

In a new interview with Allure, Zegler recalled the shocking moment left her rattled: "There’s confusion because I don’t have a single ounce of Latin in my name.

“When I was in the running for Maria in ‘West Side Story,’ they kept calling to ask if I was legit. I remember thinking, ‘Do you want me to bring my abuelita (grandma) in? I will. I’ll bring her into the studio if you want to meet her.'”

The movie star was quite baffled to see “a bunch of white executives have you prove your identity to them." Zegler ended up snagging the coveted role in the 2019 Steven Spielberg film, which helped kick off her now hot career.

Article continues below advertisement
rachel zegler
Source: Disney

The actress plays Snow White in the live-action version, a casting decision that has caused controversy.

Article continues below advertisement

The 23-year-old – born in Hackensack, New Jersey – has Colombian and Polish roots.

"It’s an interesting experience being part of that diaspora in the current climate we live in but I love being Colombian," Zegler – who plays Snow White in Disney's upcoming live action film – said.

The film has been hit with brutal backlash ever since it was first announced, as some have focused on a Latin actress playing the role of a character whose skin is described "as white as snow" according to the 1812 German fairytale by the Brothers Grimm.

Article continues below advertisement

Ultimately, Zegler believes she landed the role because of her singing ability: "I was given a chance because I could sing. My only prayer for the future of diversity and inclusion is that we invest in and nurture talent no matter what they look like.”

The 2025 version of Snow White is expected to fall apart at the box office due to plenty of controversial reasons, including Zegler's reported feud with her co-star Gal Gadot, who play the Evil Queen.

Gadot served in the Israel Defence Forces for two years and has been open in support of her country. Meanwhile, Zegler is on the complete opposite side of the conflict, previously writing on social media: "And always remember, free Palestine."

Article continues below advertisement
bitter feud gal gadot rachel zegler revealed disney snow white reboot
Source: MEGA

Zegler and Gal Gadot co-star in 'Snow White,' despite their reported feud.

Article continues below advertisement

Following those comments, Gadot reposted an X user's post which read: "Trying to campaign on the head of your co-star, who actually lives through war, so you'll look cooler with the kids, is pathetic," before she removed it.

It also does not help that Zegler has been very vocal of her disdain for President Donald Trump.

Following Trump's victory in November, the Hollywood star declared: "May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace. Another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in."

Article continues below advertisement

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes star then described Trump's loyal supporters as "foolish subscription to a false sense of security, of masculinity, of intelligence, of patriotism, and of humanity."

Zegler would eventually later apologize, claiming "my emotions get the best of me."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Bruce Willis and family

Dementia-Stricken Bruce Willis' Heartbreaking 70th: How 'Die Hard' Actor Can no Longer Speak — As Family Pay Emotional Tributes to Star on Milestone Birthday

Composite photo of Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni

Inside Ryan Reynolds' Explosive Demand to be DISMISSED From Wife Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's Bombshell $400Million Harassment Case — As He Brands Filmmaker a 'Predator'

Article continues below advertisement
bitter feud gal gadot rachel zegler revealed disney snow white reboot
Source: MEGA

Zegler is known for being vocal about her left-leaning political views.

Snow White is set to be released on March 21, 2025.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.