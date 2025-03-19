'Snow White' Star Rachel Zegler Slams Caucasian Movie Bosses — Accusing Them of Quizzing Her on Colombian Heritage During 'West Side Story' Casting
In just a short time in Hollywood, Rachel Zegler has managed to reel in plenty of controversy, especially when it comes to her background.
The actress is now claiming she was asked to prove her Latin heritage by "white executives" while auditioning for West Side Story, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In a new interview with Allure, Zegler recalled the shocking moment left her rattled: "There’s confusion because I don’t have a single ounce of Latin in my name.
“When I was in the running for Maria in ‘West Side Story,’ they kept calling to ask if I was legit. I remember thinking, ‘Do you want me to bring my abuelita (grandma) in? I will. I’ll bring her into the studio if you want to meet her.'”
The movie star was quite baffled to see “a bunch of white executives have you prove your identity to them." Zegler ended up snagging the coveted role in the 2019 Steven Spielberg film, which helped kick off her now hot career.
The 23-year-old – born in Hackensack, New Jersey – has Colombian and Polish roots.
"It’s an interesting experience being part of that diaspora in the current climate we live in but I love being Colombian," Zegler – who plays Snow White in Disney's upcoming live action film – said.
The film has been hit with brutal backlash ever since it was first announced, as some have focused on a Latin actress playing the role of a character whose skin is described "as white as snow" according to the 1812 German fairytale by the Brothers Grimm.
Ultimately, Zegler believes she landed the role because of her singing ability: "I was given a chance because I could sing. My only prayer for the future of diversity and inclusion is that we invest in and nurture talent no matter what they look like.”
The 2025 version of Snow White is expected to fall apart at the box office due to plenty of controversial reasons, including Zegler's reported feud with her co-star Gal Gadot, who play the Evil Queen.
Gadot served in the Israel Defence Forces for two years and has been open in support of her country. Meanwhile, Zegler is on the complete opposite side of the conflict, previously writing on social media: "And always remember, free Palestine."
Following those comments, Gadot reposted an X user's post which read: "Trying to campaign on the head of your co-star, who actually lives through war, so you'll look cooler with the kids, is pathetic," before she removed it.
It also does not help that Zegler has been very vocal of her disdain for President Donald Trump.
Following Trump's victory in November, the Hollywood star declared: "May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace. Another four years of hatred, leaning us towards a world I do not want to live in."
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes star then described Trump's loyal supporters as "foolish subscription to a false sense of security, of masculinity, of intelligence, of patriotism, and of humanity."
Zegler would eventually later apologize, claiming "my emotions get the best of me."
Snow White is set to be released on March 21, 2025.