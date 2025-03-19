'Snow White' Star Rachel Zegler Slams Caucasian Movie Bosses — Accusing Them of Quizzing Her on Colombian Heritage During 'West Side Story' Casting

In a new interview with Allure, Zegler recalled the shocking moment left her rattled: "There’s confusion because I don’t have a single ounce of Latin in my name.

“When I was in the running for Maria in ‘West Side Story,’ they kept calling to ask if I was legit. I remember thinking, ‘Do you want me to bring my abuelita (grandma) in? I will. I’ll bring her into the studio if you want to meet her.'”

The movie star was quite baffled to see “a bunch of white executives have you prove your identity to them." Zegler ended up snagging the coveted role in the 2019 Steven Spielberg film, which helped kick off her now hot career.