Gal Gadot

'Woke' Snow White Diva Rachel Zegler Ramps Up Ongoing Feud With Co-Star Gal Gadot By Excluding her From Behind-The-Scenes Photo Dump

Photo of Rachel Zegler as Snow White
Source: @rachelzegler/instagram

Zegler included numerous snaps from behind-the-scenes of the Disney movie but failed to include any of Gal Gadot.

March 21 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Snow White actress Rachel Zegler has ramped up her feud with Gal Gadot by failing to include her co-star in a behind-the-scenes photo dump from the movie.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen, was noticeably absent from the coverage, which included other cast and crewmembers.

Embedded Image
Source: Instagram

Zegler and Gadot clashed over their 'views on politics' and 'age difference' according to insiders.

Among the images, Zegler could be seen larking around with her co-stars and having some moments to herself backstage, noting how she "became a real adult" during the course of the film, adding that it has a "huge chunk of my heart".

Sources have claimed the pair have "nothing in common," citing their age gap – Zegler is 23 and Gadot is 39 – and differing political views.

Captioning her Instagram post, Zegler penned: "This movie was a life-changing experience that has held about four years of my career. the growing up you do from the age of twenty (when I was cast) to twenty-three (the age I am now) cannot be accurately described, yet they exist here on film forever.

bitter feud gal gadot rachel zegler revealed disney snow white reboot
Source: MEGA

Zegler's feud with Gadot has overshadowed the movie, which has been blasted for being 'woke.'

"I became a real adult during the course of this film – learned hard lessons, did hard things, laughed, cried, turned 21, lived across the ocean from my family, made new friends, and completely fell in love with this group of people I got to work with for three magical summers in London.

"We had the greatest crew in the world on this movie. It cannot be overstated. This photo dump doesn’t even dig into the fun, the magic, and the love that was shared throughout this process. But it's a start. Snow White is now in theaters."

"It's a huge chunk of my heart and it’s now yours. I hope you enjoy and feel the magic we were lucky enough to live each day. And remember, you're the one who can fill the world with sunshine," she added.

Embedded Image
Source: Instagram

The 'Snow White' actress poses up with co-stars working on the live action Disney flick backstage.

Further images and clips from Zegler's post included the actress practicing riding on a horse, her chilling out between takes and snippets of the editing process.

There is also a snap of the controversial diverse range of actors were were originally set to play Snow White's companions before they were replaced with CGI dwarfs amid a backlash.

Meanwhile, her gushing caption appears to be her continuation of her apparent U-turn on her views of her movie after she previously branded the original Snow White movie "weird" and "sexist."

Embedded Image
Source: Instagram

Zegler has been far more positive about the movie in recent weeks after previously branding the original Snow White 'weird' and 'sexist.'

On Thursday, during her appearance on Good Morning America, she took fans by surprise by gushing about how "honored" she was to play the iconic princess

Zegler – who attended a screening of the film later in the day – also claimed to be a "huge Disney fan" despite her past criticisms.

"It was the honor of a lifetime. I think every young person dreams about a phone call like that," Zegler said of getting cast by Disney in 2021. "This one is certainly extra special as a huge Disney fan.

"To get to bring her to life in such a unique way and such a special way, it's just a beautiful opportunity, and I'm very honored."

The $240million reboot has been plagued by controversy over its "woke" reimagining and a brewing feud between Zegler and Gadot.

