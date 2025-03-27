Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Disney

Disney's 'Snow White' Reboot Hit With Another Nightmare As Producer's Nepo Baby Son Blasts $260Million Movie's 'Narcissistic' Actress Rachel Zegler in Raging Instagram Exchange

Photo of Rachel Zegler
Source: MEGA

Lead actress Rachel Zegler has been slated by the son of the Snow White reboot's producer during a scathing Instagram rant.

March 27 2025, Published 11:31 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Disney's flop Snow White reboot has been hit by further scandal after the outspoken son of the movie's producer branded lead actress Rachel Zegler "narcissistic."

RadarOnline.com can reveal actor Jonah Platt, 38, was defending his father after an article in Variety told how the exec flew across the country to confront Zegler, 23, over political social media posts she'd made that film bosses felt were harmful to their movie.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: Instagram

Platt was defending his producer father Marc who traveled across the U.S to confront Zegler over his controversial statements.

Article continues below advertisement

An Instagram user commented on one of Jonah's posts: "Any words on this? (Because) that's creepy as hell and uncalled for. People have the right to free speech, no? Shame on your father."

In a now-deleted response, Being Jewish podcast host Jonah hit back: "You really want to do this?

"Yeah, my dad, the producer of the enormous piece of Disney IP with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, had to leave his family to fly across the country to reprimand his 20-year-old employee for dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting the movie for which she signed a multi-million dollar contract to get paid and do publicly for."

Article continues below advertisement
zegler heritage
Source: MEGA

Snow White's poor box office performance has been partly blamed on Zegler's outspoken comments.

Article continues below advertisement

He continued: "Free speech does not mean you're allowed to say whatever you want in your private employment without repercussions.

"Tens of thousands of people worked on that film, and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of the colleagues and crew and blue-collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful."

In a stinging final rebuke, he said: "Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged."

Producer Platt, 67, who has an estimated net worth of $50m, is reported to have taken issue with political posts Zegler made on X.

In one, after thanking fans for their support of Snow White, she added, "And always remember, free Palestine."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image

Platt slammed Zegler during his Instagram rant, saying: 'Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged.'

Article continues below advertisement

She previously criticized Donald Trump following his election win last year, writing, "F--- Donald Trump" and "May Trump supporters... never know peace."

The $240m remake of the 1937 Disney classic has been universally panned by critics, who have branded it a woke mess.

Zegler, who plays Snow White, shocked Disney fans ahead of the live-action release by attacking the original version.

She said Prince Charming acted like a "stalker" and refused to sing the iconic Someday My Prince Will Come because she felt it was "weird."

The actress added: "I was scared of the original version.

"I think I watched it once and never picked it up again."

READ MORE ON NEWS
putin ceasefire

EXCLUSIVE: Why Mad Vlad Putin Has 'Only Months to Live' — After Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Declares Bloodthirsty Tyrant 'Will Die Soon'

Split photo of Blake Lively, Joanna Gaines

Blake Lively 'In Another Bust-Up' — With Actress 'Locked in Feud' With Joanna Gaines Over 'Security Fiasco at Texas Hotel'

Article continues below advertisement
bitter feud gal gadot rachel zegler revealed disney snow white reboot
Source: MEGA

Zegler fell out with co-star Gal Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen, due to their contrasting political views.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Disney bosses were also criticized for using CGI dwarves instead of casting real actors.

At its L.A. premiere, Platt stood between Zegler and co-star Gal Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen.

The pair is said to have a frosty relationship behind the scenes and have no contact when cameras aren't around.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.