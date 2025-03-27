Disney's 'Snow White' Reboot Hit With Another Nightmare As Producer's Nepo Baby Son Blasts $260Million Movie's 'Narcissistic' Actress Rachel Zegler in Raging Instagram Exchange
Disney's flop Snow White reboot has been hit by further scandal after the outspoken son of the movie's producer branded lead actress Rachel Zegler "narcissistic."
RadarOnline.com can reveal actor Jonah Platt, 38, was defending his father after an article in Variety told how the exec flew across the country to confront Zegler, 23, over political social media posts she'd made that film bosses felt were harmful to their movie.
An Instagram user commented on one of Jonah's posts: "Any words on this? (Because) that's creepy as hell and uncalled for. People have the right to free speech, no? Shame on your father."
In a now-deleted response, Being Jewish podcast host Jonah hit back: "You really want to do this?
"Yeah, my dad, the producer of the enormous piece of Disney IP with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, had to leave his family to fly across the country to reprimand his 20-year-old employee for dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting the movie for which she signed a multi-million dollar contract to get paid and do publicly for."
He continued: "Free speech does not mean you're allowed to say whatever you want in your private employment without repercussions.
"Tens of thousands of people worked on that film, and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of the colleagues and crew and blue-collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful."
In a stinging final rebuke, he said: "Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged."
Producer Platt, 67, who has an estimated net worth of $50m, is reported to have taken issue with political posts Zegler made on X.
In one, after thanking fans for their support of Snow White, she added, "And always remember, free Palestine."
She previously criticized Donald Trump following his election win last year, writing, "F--- Donald Trump" and "May Trump supporters... never know peace."
The $240m remake of the 1937 Disney classic has been universally panned by critics, who have branded it a woke mess.
Zegler, who plays Snow White, shocked Disney fans ahead of the live-action release by attacking the original version.
She said Prince Charming acted like a "stalker" and refused to sing the iconic Someday My Prince Will Come because she felt it was "weird."
The actress added: "I was scared of the original version.
"I think I watched it once and never picked it up again."
Disney bosses were also criticized for using CGI dwarves instead of casting real actors.
At its L.A. premiere, Platt stood between Zegler and co-star Gal Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen.
The pair is said to have a frosty relationship behind the scenes and have no contact when cameras aren't around.