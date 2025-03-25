Rachel Zegler Fans Furiously Defend 'Snow White' Actress After She's Blamed for Uptick In Death Threats Toward Co-Star Gal Gadot Following 'Controversial' X Post — As Disney Film Continues to Drown in Backlash

The chaos kicked off when Zegler introduced the movie's first trailer while attending Disney's D23 fan event in August 2024. Afterwards, she took to X to thank her supporters, and later added in the same thread: "and always remember, free Palestine.”

The comment set off plenty of drama as Gadot received a huge amount of death threats aimed at her, according to Variety. The 39-year-old – who served in the Israel Defense Forces for two years – came under so much hate Disney is said to have paid for additional security for the Hollywood star.

Following Zegler's post, Gadot reposted an X user's post which read: "Trying to campaign on the head of your co-star, who actually lives through war, so you'll look cooler with the kids, is pathetic," before she removed it.

The film's producer Marc Platt is also said to have spoken to Zegler, reminding her to "post heedfully."