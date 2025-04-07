EXCLUSIVE: Inside Talk Show Queen Tamron Hall's Domestic Violence Battle — 20 Years After Brutal Murder of Stepsister Renate

Hall, who was 33-years-old at the time of her step-sister's murder, recalled: "The police said there had been signs of struggle, hair pulled out, her fingernails broken.

"Renate had called Mom the night before and told her that she was ending the relationship. Now my sister was dead."

The talk show host also noted Houston police "told us to sit tight and not make waves while we waited for them to collect more evidence and arrest the person of interest."