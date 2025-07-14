Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jeffrey Epstein
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump in Fresh Jeffrey Epstein Mystery as We Reveal Truth About His Murky Ties to Ghislaine Maxwell and Her Crooked Father... And How They Were Linked by Shady Yacht Purchases

split photo of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein with Giselle Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump had inividual ties to both Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 14 2025, Published 6:18 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump has been doing all he can to distance himself from alleged underage sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

But RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Trump's ties to the convicted sex offender who killed himself in prison were actually a family affair.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Epstein killed himself in prison.

In the investigative book Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, author Dylan Howard reveals British media magnate Robert Maxwell made Trump the guest of honor at a May 1989 bash. Also present was Maxwell’s cherished daughter Ghislaine – who would later enter into a relationship with Epstein.

For decades, Epstein and Ghislaine ran a hidden sex trafficking ring that allegedly provided underage girls and teens to some of the world's most powerful politicians and business leaders.

Ghislaine's father was known to run in high-profile circles before his death and crossed paths with Trump when each bought a luxury yacht from the same foreign dealer.

Robert ended up naming his big boat the Lady Ghislaine, and perhaps taking a cue from Maxwell, Trump named his yacht after his daughter as well: Trump Princess. Daughter Ivanka was then just eight years of age.

Article continues below advertisement

When Jeffrey Met Ghislaine...

photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: mega

Maxwell and Epstein were lovers and partners in a sex trafficking ring.

Not long after, Ghislaine would meet Jeffrey. Over the course of their sex trafficking and blackmail enterprise, Ghislaine became Epstein’s closest confidante, best friend… and eventually, something more.

Epstein In 2019, Ghislaine's boss and former boyfriend died under mysterious circumstances. Epstein's body was found hanging in his Manhattan jail cell while he awaited trial for sex trafficking charges.

Ghislaine was convicted two years later for recruiting and grooming victims for the late financier to traffic to powerful men and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

She is serving out her sentence at the low-security FCI Tallahassee prison in Florida but was previously at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where Sean 'Diddy' Combs currently resides after being denied bail.

Article continues below advertisement

Full-Circle

lady ghislaine maxwell robert maxwell donald trump
Source: MEGA

Robert Maxwell at home in Oxford, England with his children Kevin, Ghislaine and Anne in 1964.

In a full-circle moment, RadarOnline.com can reveal Ghislaine has asked her dad's friend-turned-president for an official pardon.

The former madam is believed to be doing all she can to cut her sentence short, even working with the FBI to take down some of her former clients.

After Attorney General Pam Bondi and Trump's Justice Department claimed late pedophile and Maxwell's partner, Jeffrey Epstein, never had a "client list" following an investigation, the British heiress is using this opportunity to grab a get-out-of-jail-free card.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
virginia giuffre prevented from seeing her children before death

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre's Diary Revealed — Containing Explosive Account of How Tragic Sex Trafficking Victim Was Part of Honeypot Blackmail Spy Ring

photo of prince william, kate middleton

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton Risking Her Marriage By 'Secretly Betraying Prince William' With This One Shocking Vow to Dying King Charles

Supreme Decision

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

lady ghislaine maxwell robert maxwell donald trump
Source: MEGA

The Trump Princess crossing Victoria Harbour in 1990.

However, Maxwell's dream may not exactly become a reality, according to a report, as a White House official revealed there have been zero discussions or considerations of a pardon... and that won't change anytime soon.

David Oscar Markus, the lawyer representing Maxwell in the Supreme Court appeal, said in light of Epstein's case developments, his client should be a free woman.

"The recent developments underscore just how absurd it is that Ghislaine is still in prison," Markus raged. "The government says there's no Epstein client list, yet Ghislaine Maxwell remains locked up as the scapegoat for ghosts. It’s not right.

"We are hopeful that she gets some relief (via the Supreme Court) soon."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.