EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump in Fresh Jeffrey Epstein Mystery as We Reveal Truth About His Murky Ties to Ghislaine Maxwell and Her Crooked Father... And How They Were Linked by Shady Yacht Purchases
Donald Trump has been doing all he can to distance himself from alleged underage sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
But RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Trump's ties to the convicted sex offender who killed himself in prison were actually a family affair.
In the investigative book Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, author Dylan Howard reveals British media magnate Robert Maxwell made Trump the guest of honor at a May 1989 bash. Also present was Maxwell’s cherished daughter Ghislaine – who would later enter into a relationship with Epstein.
For decades, Epstein and Ghislaine ran a hidden sex trafficking ring that allegedly provided underage girls and teens to some of the world's most powerful politicians and business leaders.
Ghislaine's father was known to run in high-profile circles before his death and crossed paths with Trump when each bought a luxury yacht from the same foreign dealer.
Robert ended up naming his big boat the Lady Ghislaine, and perhaps taking a cue from Maxwell, Trump named his yacht after his daughter as well: Trump Princess. Daughter Ivanka was then just eight years of age.
When Jeffrey Met Ghislaine...
Not long after, Ghislaine would meet Jeffrey. Over the course of their sex trafficking and blackmail enterprise, Ghislaine became Epstein’s closest confidante, best friend… and eventually, something more.
Epstein In 2019, Ghislaine's boss and former boyfriend died under mysterious circumstances. Epstein's body was found hanging in his Manhattan jail cell while he awaited trial for sex trafficking charges.
Ghislaine was convicted two years later for recruiting and grooming victims for the late financier to traffic to powerful men and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
She is serving out her sentence at the low-security FCI Tallahassee prison in Florida but was previously at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where Sean 'Diddy' Combs currently resides after being denied bail.
Full-Circle
In a full-circle moment, RadarOnline.com can reveal Ghislaine has asked her dad's friend-turned-president for an official pardon.
The former madam is believed to be doing all she can to cut her sentence short, even working with the FBI to take down some of her former clients.
After Attorney General Pam Bondi and Trump's Justice Department claimed late pedophile and Maxwell's partner, Jeffrey Epstein, never had a "client list" following an investigation, the British heiress is using this opportunity to grab a get-out-of-jail-free card.
Supreme Decision
However, Maxwell's dream may not exactly become a reality, according to a report, as a White House official revealed there have been zero discussions or considerations of a pardon... and that won't change anytime soon.
David Oscar Markus, the lawyer representing Maxwell in the Supreme Court appeal, said in light of Epstein's case developments, his client should be a free woman.
"The recent developments underscore just how absurd it is that Ghislaine is still in prison," Markus raged. "The government says there's no Epstein client list, yet Ghislaine Maxwell remains locked up as the scapegoat for ghosts. It’s not right.
"We are hopeful that she gets some relief (via the Supreme Court) soon."