EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump in Fresh Jeffrey Epstein Mystery as We Reveal Truth About His Murky Ties to Ghislaine Maxwell and Her Crooked Father... And How They Were Linked by Shady Yacht Purchases

In the investigative book Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, author Dylan Howard reveals British media magnate Robert Maxwell made Trump the guest of honor at a May 1989 bash. Also present was Maxwell’s cherished daughter Ghislaine – who would later enter into a relationship with Epstein.

For decades, Epstein and Ghislaine ran a hidden sex trafficking ring that allegedly provided underage girls and teens to some of the world's most powerful politicians and business leaders.

Ghislaine's father was known to run in high-profile circles before his death and crossed paths with Trump when each bought a luxury yacht from the same foreign dealer.

Robert ended up naming his big boat the Lady Ghislaine, and perhaps taking a cue from Maxwell, Trump named his yacht after his daughter as well: Trump Princess. Daughter Ivanka was then just eight years of age.