Judge Orders Case Threatening Virginia Giuffre's Multi-Million-Dollar Payout From Prince Andrew to Proceed Despite Suicide

Giuffre filed her lawsuit against Andrew in August 2021 under New York's Child Victims Act. Her lawsuit alleged the monarch sexually assaulted her in 2000 when she was 17 years old, after she was sex-trafficked by his friend Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

While Andrew denounced Giuffre's accusations, he reached a multi-million dollar settlement with his accuser in February 2022.

With the judge's latest ruling, Giuffre’s three surviving children could lose out on millions in inheritance from the 2022 settlement as a separate defamation case against their late mother has been given the green light to proceed.