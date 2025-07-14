Judge Orders Case Threatening Virginia Giuffre's Multi-Million-Dollar Payout From Prince Andrew to Proceed Despite Suicide
A judge has ruled the $10million case against Prince Andrew's late accuser, Virginia Giuffre, can proceed forward despite her death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The judge ordered the defamation lawsuit to be transferred to Giuffre's estate in the aftermath of her suicide on April 25.
Settlement Drama
Giuffre filed her lawsuit against Andrew in August 2021 under New York's Child Victims Act. Her lawsuit alleged the monarch sexually assaulted her in 2000 when she was 17 years old, after she was sex-trafficked by his friend Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
While Andrew denounced Giuffre's accusations, he reached a multi-million dollar settlement with his accuser in February 2022.
With the judge's latest ruling, Giuffre’s three surviving children could lose out on millions in inheritance from the 2022 settlement as a separate defamation case against their late mother has been given the green light to proceed.
Defamation Lawsuit
Three weeks before her death, sources said Giuffre was "extremely distressed" about her financial future following a New York State Appellate Court ruling.
The court upheld artist Rina Oh's right to pursue a $10million defamation lawsuit against Giuffre.
At the time, an insider close to Giuffre reportedly said: "She was deeply distressed about it. It cast a shadow over everything, even while she was trying to focus on her life and family."
In her lawsuit, Oh alleged Giuffre "maliciously" defamed her by stating she was Epstein's girlfriend and helped recruit young victims into his sex-trafficking ring, which the artist vehemently denied.
Giuffre, who gained notoriety for exposing Epstein and his associates, repeatedly accused Oh of being involved in the convicted pedophile's vile network in social media posts, interviews, and her memoir, Billionaire’s Playboy Club.
Giuffre's Accusations
In a X post from 2020, Giuffre wrote: "Rina – if you read this, I hope you live in shame for the rest of your life... the physical & mental scars you left me with should be enough to put your a-- in jail."
Andrew’s accuser claimed in another social media post: "I have a six-inch scar on my left leg from (Oh) cutting me."
Oh vehemently denied the allegations and claimed she was also an Epstein victim. She said Giuffre's statements inflicted irreparable damage to her reputation and caused her intense "humiliation, shame, mental anguish, and anxiety."
Her lawsuit alleged: "(Giuffre) weaponized her platform to discredit and defame another survivor for personal gain."
Oh's lawsuit was once seen as a possible tool for Andrew’s defense team to use against Giuffre at trial.
The royal’s lawyer, Andrew Brettler, reportedly told a judge the defamation lawsuit could yield witnesses who could discredit Giuffre's claims.
While Andrew avoided trial by settling out of court, Oh's lawsuit remained active, but Giuffre's death sent it into legal limbo.
New York law states that liability in civil litigation cases can be transferred to a defendant's estate in the event of their death, which the judge's recent ruling confirmed.