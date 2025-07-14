Brad Pitt's Estranged Son Knox Snubs 'Fight Club' Star On 17th Birthday in Favor of Boxing Match Despite 'Desperate' Reconciliation Pleas

Since Pitt’s 2016 split from Angelina Jolie, their six children have all sided with their mom.

But a "glimmer of hope" emerged because Knox "has kept Jolie-Pitt as his surname," unlike most of his kids.

A second insider told The Daily Mail that while Pitt has "accepted" he and Jolie, 50, will always be "at odds," he is still holding out hope for future relationships with his children.

"Brad is a family man," the second source said, adding that the love he had for Jolie and all their kids is something that's still "very important to his life."

"Now that he and Angie are at odds, and have been for years, he has accepted that is the way it is going to be with her. But when it comes to their children, he will always want to be an anchor in their lives," the insider said.