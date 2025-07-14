Brad Pitt's Estranged Son Knox Snubs 'Fight Club' Star On 17th Birthday in Favor of Boxing Match Despite 'Desperate' Reconciliation Pleas
Brad Pitt's estranged son Knox celebrated his 17th birthday away from the Fight Club star, despite his dad's pleas to reconnect.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Knox instead chose to mark his milestone by competing in a martial arts competition, where he was watched by his mom, Angelina Jolie.
Proud Mom
And the teenager won his fight at the IKF Point Muay Thai Technical event and posed proudly with his coaches in a snapshot posted on social media.
The image shows Knox in black shorts and a black T-shirt as he smiles while flashing his white mouth guard.
Playing Tough To Get
RadarOnline.com revealed last week Pitt harbors hopes of “making amends” with Knox and his twin sister Vivienne.
He reached out to the pair and is "praying" they'll "give him another chance."
An insider said: "Brad's desperate to give it one final shot to get together with them and make amends, even though he knows the chance they'll agree to spend time with him is remote, to say the least.
"So far there's been no word back from the twins or their reps.
"When Vivienne dropped Pitt from her name, he got the message loud and clear," the source added, saying the move left him "totally devastated."
'Desperate' To Reconnect
Since Pitt’s 2016 split from Angelina Jolie, their six children have all sided with their mom.
But a "glimmer of hope" emerged because Knox "has kept Jolie-Pitt as his surname," unlike most of his kids.
A second insider told The Daily Mail that while Pitt has "accepted" he and Jolie, 50, will always be "at odds," he is still holding out hope for future relationships with his children.
"Brad is a family man," the second source said, adding that the love he had for Jolie and all their kids is something that's still "very important to his life."
"Now that he and Angie are at odds, and have been for years, he has accepted that is the way it is going to be with her. But when it comes to their children, he will always want to be an anchor in their lives," the insider said.
"There is a bond that parents have with their kids, and Brad would be very happy to have them all back in the fold of his life."
The source added that Pitt has no plans to "give up" on any of his children and will "always" keep his door open to them.
"He will always believe and always hope there is a chance to be back with all of them, and he doesn't want to think otherwise," they added.
"He doesn't want to give up, he's not that kind of guy, he's not that kind of father. He is a proud father, and he would be happy to have them see that eventually.
"Now they have to make the move because he has tried over and over again to get back in their good graces."