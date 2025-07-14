Your tip
Jay Cutler Destroyed On Social Media After 'Disgusting' Former NFL Star Kills Sable Antelope in South Africa and Poses with Carcass

Photo of Jay Cutler
Source: @ifjayhadinstagram/instagram

Jay Cutler's hunting trip trophy photos are being met with plenty of backlash.

July 14 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Jay Cutler is facing the wrath of social media after showing off his trophy during a hunting trip in South Africa, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former NFL quarterback boasted he took down a Sable antelope, posing next to the animal's dead body in a series of photos on his Instagram.

'Disgusted By This'

cutler
Source: @ifjayhadinstagram/instagram

Cutler ruffled feathers after posing with a dead antelope.

"Kicked off the Africa hunt with a beauty," Cutler captioned the batch of snaps. "Sable down."

In the pictures, the ex-athlete, dressed in camouflage, is smiling alongside the lifeless body of the antelope. But while he seemed elated to have gunned down the animal, critics in the comments section weren't as happy.

"Disgusted by this," one person raged, and another added: "Gonna fly that meat home? Doubt it. Unfollowed you, you douchebag."

cutler
Source: MEGA

The former NFL star was called out on social media, with one person even bringing up his ex, Kristin Cavallari.

A user said: "What a cruel 'hobby,' Jay. Shame on you for killing this beautiful animal. It breaks my heart." While one critic referred to Cutler's ex-wife, reality star Kristin Cavallari.

"No wonder Kristin left you!" they raged.

The former couple tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed three kids before officially divorcing in 2022.

And this is not the first time the 51-year-old has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, as back in October 2024, he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

Cutler's Drama With The Ex

cutler
Source: MEGA

Cutler and Cavallari were married for nearly 10 years before it all came apart following rumors of an 'affair.'

While Cavallari was acting concerned in public, even wishing her ex "nothing but the best," sources claimed behind closed doors, the TV star was loving his downfall following their nasty split.

"Kristin isn't happy about what happened. But she's thrilled the world can now see that being married to Jay wasn't a walk in the park," the insider said at the time.

They added: "She's still bitter about the whole thing and regrets she ever said 'I do' to this man. It gives her great satisfaction to know the world has finally seen Jay for what he is: a total loser."

kristin cavallari says she dodged a bullet by turning down sean diddy combs
Source: MEGA

Cavallari called the relationship 'toxic.'

The Laguna Beach alum had previously called their relationship "toxic" and said: "Jay and I have problems ... I've always been very vocal about that."

In their divorce filing, Cavallari claimed Cutler was "guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper" and added "any misconduct alleged or implied against her" in Cutler's divorce petition "was in response to and/or as a result of misconduct on his behalf."

"When I was dating last fall, I was still doing split custody with my ex, and I had every other week off from my kids, and that's changed," Cavallari said during an appearance on the podcast Let's Be Honest. "I'm really happy and really content having my life right now being about my kids and work."

Did Cutler Cross The Line?

In 2020, rumors blew up of Cutler having an affair with Cavallari's friend at the time, Kelly Henderson, and how the ex-pal was "capitalizing" on the speculation.

In the same podcast interview, Cavallari said: "I’ve really had one adult friendship with a woman that blew up in my face. I felt as though one of my best friends at the time, who was on the Very Cavallari show, I don’t think she ever had an affair with my ex-husband.

"But the viewers of the show, season two, were accusing them of having an affair."

She added: "I in no way, shape or form attacked or blamed. It was just, 'This is how I feel.' And it blew up in my face."

