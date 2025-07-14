Your tip
Elmo Leaves Parents Fuming After Beloved Muppet Makes Racist and Antisemitic Posts on Hacked X Account — While Also Calling on Trump to Release Epstein Files

A hacked Elmo demanded President Trump release the Jeffrey Epstein files.

July 14 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Parents were not tickled after Elmo's X.com account was hacked and shared several antisemitic messages – while also weighing in on the Trump-Epstein files debate – RadarOnline.com can report.

While Sesame Workshop has since deleted the offensive tweets, comments under previous Elmo updates include screenshots and blame for the hack.

On Sunday, the official "verified" account of the popular red Muppet was hacked by an unknown entity and shared several offensive tweets. The messages remained online for hours, as Sesame Workshop admitted they had lost control over the account.

A Sesame Workshop spokesperson said: "Elmo's X account was briefly compromised yesterday by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including antisemitic and racist posts.

"The account has since been secured."

Elmo Unloads

The fake Elmo was able to post at least three offensive tweets to its 651 thousand followers – two of which mention the ongoing call for Trump to release any files he may have on convicted pedophile and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, which Trump is trying to ignore.

One of the tweets blasted in all caps: "RELEASE THE FILES."

While the people in charge of the innocent Muppet scrubbed the tweets from the site, they could still be easily seen in the comments sections of several earlier updates.

One person asked: "Why does Elmo have an x acct are kids on x at like 5?" as another switched loyalties: "My child just learned a bad word. We gonna watch Ms Rachel from here on out."

A third lectured: "Hey Elmo, Even if that was a hacker, those words hurt a lot of people's feelings and need to be addressed. People should feel loved by you and safe with you."

Epstein Files

In the meantime, President Trump continues to try to distance himself from Epstein and his crimes. He reportedly barred Epstein from Mar-a-Lago in 2008 and said in 2019, "I knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him," insisting, "I was not a fan."

However, investigative reporter Dylan Howard wrote in Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, that's not exactly the truth.

"In the early 90s the two were constant companions," Howard shared. "A (video) from 1992 shows the two pervy playboys whispering and laughing, surrounded by women at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago."

In 2000, Trump and Epstein were photographed attending an event on the same property with Prince Andrew and Trump’s wife, Melania.

Trump's Connection

Trump himself has previously confessed to a connection with Epstein, telling New York magazine in 2002: "I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. He’s a terrific guy.

"It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side."

Attorney Spencer Kuvin, who represents one of Epstein’s victims, shared: "We certainly knew that Mr. Trump was a close friend of Mr. Epstein during those exact years that Mr. Epstein was molesting these young girls.

"These are two gentlemen that definitely ran in the same circles."

