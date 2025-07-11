EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's White House Links Exposed — And How His Friendship With Donald Trump Stretches Back Decades

After Epstein’s crimes became public, Trump attempted to distance himself. He reportedly barred Epstein from Mar-a-Lago in 2008, and said in 2019, "I knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him," insisting, "I was not a fan."

However, investigative reporter Dylan Howard wrote in Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, that's not exactly the truth.

"In the early 90s the two were constant companions," Howard shared. "A (video) from 1992 shows the two pervy playboys whispering and laughing, surrounded by women at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago."

In 2000, Trump and Epstein were photographed attending an event on the same property with Prince Andrew and Trump’s wife, Melania.