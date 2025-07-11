Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's White House Links Exposed — And How His Friendship With Donald Trump Stretches Back Decades

split photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump.
Source: mega

President Trump maintains he was never close friends with Jeffrey Epstein.

July 11 2025, Published 7:48 p.m. ET

An explosive tell-all book has revealed Jeffrey Epstein was Donald Trump's "wingman" throughout the 1990s, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Trump has long denied ever having close ties with the convicted sex offender who killed himself in prison.

donald trump using jeffrey epstein lawyer human shield elon musk
Source: MEGA

An investigative reports begs to differ.

After Epstein’s crimes became public, Trump attempted to distance himself. He reportedly barred Epstein from Mar-a-Lago in 2008, and said in 2019, "I knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him," insisting, "I was not a fan."

However, investigative reporter Dylan Howard wrote in Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, that's not exactly the truth.

"In the early 90s the two were constant companions," Howard shared. "A (video) from 1992 shows the two pervy playboys whispering and laughing, surrounded by women at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago."

In 2000, Trump and Epstein were photographed attending an event on the same property with Prince Andrew and Trump’s wife, Melania.

BFF's

jeffrey epstein dead men tell tales
Source: MEGA/SIPA

An explosive tell-all explores the link between Epstein and Trump.

Trump himself has previously confessed to a connection with Epstein, telling New York magazine in 2002: "I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. He’s a terrific guy.

"It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side."

Attorney Spencer Kuvin, who represents one of Epstein’s victims, shared: "We certainly knew that Mr. Trump was a close friend of Mr. Epstein during those exact years that Mr. Epstein was molesting these young girls.

"These are two gentlemen that definitely ran in the same circles."

Open Access

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Epstein's private plane was dubbed the Lolita Express.

Kuvin said Trump had open access to Epstein's home anytime he wanted and sometimes would just visit his BFF unannounced.

"On one occasion, we were aware that Mr. Trump had come to the house and stopped by and just ate in Mr. Epstein's kitchen," Kuvin continued. "And just sat there, and chatted, and ate in the kitchen with him.

"So, this was more than just a casual acquaintance. This was somebody that he knew. They spoke with one another, they socialized with one another."

According to Howard, Epstein's flight logs showed an entry for Trump on the "Lolita Express" – the plane he used to allegedly traffic underage girls.

"Not only was Trump's phone number found in Epstein’s little black book," he wrote, "but also 12-14 additional ways to contact him."

Embedded Image
Source: Department Of Justice

Epstein, in orange, is walked to his cell by prison guards.

Epstein's lawyer recently weighed in on the debate, claiming the pedophile confessed the truth about Donald Trump’s connection with his notorious "dirt files" nine days before his mysterious prison death – and the answer was no.

Attorney David Schoen wrote on X: "I can say authoritatively, unequivocally, and definitively that he had no information to hurt President Trump.

"I specifically asked him!"

He continued: "I discussed this subject with Mr. Epstein at the time when it would be in his best possible interests to implicate others, and he made clear that Donald Trump did nothing wrong and that he had no damaging information against him."

