And the move has been questioned by naysayers, who feel there should be more pressing concerns on his agenda – like fears World War 3 is about to erupt over his moves against Iran.

An insider told us: "Trump installing to two giant phalluses on the White House lawns is a classic case of his small man syndrome hitting home again.

"Given what's going on world right now, he should really be focusing on Iran and Russia.

"The threat of World War 3 is slightly more pressing than a couple flagpoles."

Social media users were quick to question his motives on X, with some venting its made America a laugtrump iran world wart three

hing stock globally.

One user said: "Every day of his administration is an embarrassment," another piped up: "I know exactly where he could stick a flagpole."

A third commented: “"The rest of the world is laughing at the USA now. Such incompetence."

And a forth joked: "Finally, he is ahead in the poles," while yet another critic said: "This is the equivalent of a mid-life crisis bloke buying a Porsche. It's classic small willy compensation stuff."