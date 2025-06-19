EXCLUSIVE: 'Small Man Syndrome': Donald Trump Mauled for Splurging Fortune to Rip Up White House Lawn and Erect Two 'Giant Phalluses' — As World War 3 Fears Go Into Overdrive
Donald Trump has been blasted by critics for spending fortunes erecting two giant flagpoles outside the White House.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 79, ordered the luscious lawns outside the building to be ripped up in order to dig the foundations for the flagpoles.
'Small Man Syndrome'
And the move has been questioned by naysayers, who feel there should be more pressing concerns on his agenda – like fears World War 3 is about to erupt over his moves against Iran.
An insider told us: "Trump installing to two giant phalluses on the White House lawns is a classic case of his small man syndrome hitting home again.
"Given what's going on world right now, he should really be focusing on Iran and Russia.
"The threat of World War 3 is slightly more pressing than a couple flagpoles."
Social media users were quick to question his motives on X, with some venting its made America a laugtrump iran world wart three
hing stock globally.
One user said: "Every day of his administration is an embarrassment," another piped up: "I know exactly where he could stick a flagpole."
A third commented: “"The rest of the world is laughing at the USA now. Such incompetence."
And a forth joked: "Finally, he is ahead in the poles," while yet another critic said: "This is the equivalent of a mid-life crisis bloke buying a Porsche. It's classic small willy compensation stuff."
Trump Fulfils Pole Dream
Trump held a special ceremony to mark the installation of the poles on Wednesday, June 18, where he saluted their quality, size, shape and even the sand that will encase them.
The president showed one of them to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House and was asked him how long he has dreamed of having one.
Trump said: "I've had it for a long time. In the first term I had it but you know you guys were after me... I was the hunted, and now I'm the hunter. There's a big difference."
He compared the quality of the pole to the flagpoles at his Florida clubs Doral and Mar-a-Lago, even vouching for the sand around the nine-foot hole that is meant to secure it.
Trump crowed: "It goes nine feet down. There's nothing in there, just the tube goes nine feet down."
"And when they fill it with sand – absolutely pure sand.
"The White House opened about 1800, little before that.
"I've always said why doesn't it have a flagpole from the grass – they call it a flagpole from the grass."
Massive Blockbuster Dropped in the Brown Stuff As Cast and Crew Are Stricken By Stomach-Churning Poisoning Outbreak on Set Due to 'Dodgy Catering': 'It Was DISGUSTING'
Trump claimed the poles were "about 100 feet" tall, although White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt gave the more exact figure of 88ft.
"This is about the largest you'll ever see, and it's tapered. It's a quality that you guys rarely get to even put up," Trump said.
"We have one going there, identical," the president continued, referencing another flagpole being installed on the North Lawn.
He babbled on: "So we'll have one on this side of the building. We'll have one on that side of the building, properly placed.
"In this case, we had a lot of choices, putting it on that hill, putting it different places. It's such a beautiful pole, we thought we'd put it near.
"These are the best poles anywhere in the country, in the world, actually, they're tapered. They have the nice top."