Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Chip Gaines

Ultra-Religious HBO Viewers Demand Chip and Joanna Gaines' New Show 'Back to the Frontier' Be Pulled From Network For Featuring Gay Couple — 'We Will Not Watch It'

Photo of Chip and Joanna Gaines, 'Back to the Frontier'
Source: HGTV;HBO MAX

Chip and Joanna Gaines have been slammed by ultra-religious fans over their new TV series.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 14 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Chip and Joanna Gaines have faced intense backlash from ultra-religious fans for featuring a gay couple on their new HBO reality series Back to the Frontier, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Critics demanded the show be pulled from streaming as they called on the couple, who have openly shared their Christian faith with viewers for years, to "repent" for their "sins."

Back to the Frontier is a social experiment reality show following several families as they ditch 21st-century comforts to live as 1800s pioneers.

Article continues below advertisement

'Repent!'

Photo of Chip and Joanna Gaines
Source: @chipganies/instagram

Critics accused the couple of 'selling their souls' for a paycheck.

Online critics made their opinion about Chip and Joanna’s decision to feature a gay couple on the series loud and clear.

X users condemned the Fixer Upper couple and accused them of "selling their souls" for a paycheck.

One enraged X user tagged Joanna in his post, reading: “Pull the show and stop mocking God to His face.”

Others expressed their "disappointment" and "sadness" for being unable to support the pair's latest show.

Article continues below advertisement

Franklin Graham Goes Off

chip and joanna gaines backlash over gay couple on new shot
Source: @FRANKLIN_GRAHAM/X

Franklin Graham fueled attacks when he called out Chip and Joanna online.

Franklin Graham, the son of late TV evangelist Billy Graham, fueled hellfire and brimstone attacks when he called out the couple in a X post.

He wrote: "I hope this isn’t true, but I read today that Chip and Joanna Gaines are featuring a gay couple in their new series. If It is true, it is very disappointing.

"While we are to love people, we should love them enough to tell them the truth of God’s Word. His Word is absolute truth. God loves us, and His design for marriage is between one man and one woman."

Franklin concluded his post by declaring: "Promoting something that God defines as sin is in itself sin."

Article continues below advertisement

Chip Fires Back

chip and joanna gaines backlash over gay couple on new shot
Source: @CHIPGAINES/X

Chip expressed disappointment in the 'hate' and 'vitriol' associated with 'modern American Christian culture.'

The father-of-five appeared to have finally had enough and addressed outrage in his own X post on Sunday, July 13.

Chip called on "modern American Christians" to "talk, ask questions, and maybe even learn" before rushing to judgment and hate.

He wrote on X: "Talk, ask questions, listen.. maybe even learn. Too much to ask of modern American Christian culture. Judge 1st, understand later/never. “It’s a sad Sunday when 'non-believers' have never been confronted with hate or vitriol until they are introduced to a modern American Christian."

Chip also took the time to reply to followers who responded to his post.

Article continues below advertisement

'A Sad Sunday'

chip joanna gaines celebrate years marriage chipgaines instagram
Source: @chipgaines/instagram

Fans expressed disappointment and 'sadness' over the decision to feature a gay couple in the series.

One follower wrote: "You’ll see no hate from me. I’m just sad. I can't let my kids watch your show now, since I’m trying to protect their eyes and hearts from the lies of the world, lies you’re now participating in. “Also, filter out some of the online vitriol and consider taking to heart some of the substantive concerns and heartbreak from the Christians who make up your fanbase. "We should love the sinner, that doesn't mean we celebrate and promote the sin and participate in the multibillion-dollar industry dedicated to destroying the family."

Article continues below advertisement

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Caitlyn Jenner and Brody Jenner

Inside Story of How a Heartbroken Caitlyn Jenner 'Mended Fences' With Son Brody at His Intimate Malibu Wedding — Just Weeks After Close Pal's Tragic Death

picture of Ellen DeGeneres, Donald Trump, Rosie O’Donnell.

Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Cover to Support Fellow Leftie in Exile Rosie O'Donnell After Donald Trump Threatened to Revoke Her Citizenship

Chip replied: "Don't be sad, Joel.. plenty of other stuff out there. I’m sure everyone will be fine. "BUT I sincerely appreciate the advice about taking some of the thoughtful, heartfelt, encouraging constructive criticism to heart.. and I certainly will."

In a follow-up message, Chip shared a post from December 2016, in which he wrote: "In times of trouble.. you’ll find the Gaines family at church."

He captioned the post: "On our way to church.. Y'all enjoy this beautiful Sunday!"

Article continues below advertisement

Old Wounds Revisited

Ironically, Chip's 2016 X post was made amid accusations that the couple’s place of worship, Antioch Community Church in Waco, Texas, preached anti-LGBTQ views.

The famous duo responded to backlash in a lengthy blog post, in which they issued an apology to fans and vowed not to get into the "nasty business of throwing stones at each other."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.