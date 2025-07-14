Ultra-Religious HBO Viewers Demand Chip and Joanna Gaines' New Show 'Back to the Frontier' Be Pulled From Network For Featuring Gay Couple — 'We Will Not Watch It'

Chip and Joanna Gaines have faced intense backlash from ultra-religious fans for featuring a gay couple on their new HBO reality series Back to the Frontier, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Critics demanded the show be pulled from streaming as they called on the couple, who have openly shared their Christian faith with viewers for years, to "repent" for their "sins."

Back to the Frontier is a social experiment reality show following several families as they ditch 21st-century comforts to live as 1800s pioneers.