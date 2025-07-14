Inside Story of How a Heartbroken Caitlyn Jenner 'Mended Fences' With Son Brody at His Intimate Malibu Wedding — Just Weeks After Close Pal's Tragic Death

Caitlyn’s appearance at the wedding was heavy with emotion, as Brody revealed earlier this year that their relationship had been strained. On Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Brody recalled receiving a “real, sincere apology” from Caitlyn regarding her absence during his rise with the Kardashians.

"You know, 'I’m sorry for not being there,'" he recounted, marking a significant moment in their complicated dynamic.

During a 2019 episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, Brody lamented how sad he was that Caitlyn didn't attend in June 2018 wedding of ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter.

"Not having my dad at the wedding, it was a bummer. Honestly, it really did hurt, and I would have loved to have had her there," he confessed. Brody and Carter married in a destination wedding in Indonesia, causing him to sadly remark, "But she had better things to do. Apparently."

During the same episode, Carter recalled, "Right before our wedding, Brody’s dad canceled on coming to the wedding, like a week before. Brody really just kind of brushed it off, but he has to have felt something. But he doesn’t express it."