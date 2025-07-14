Inside Story of How a Heartbroken Caitlyn Jenner 'Mended Fences' With Son Brody at His Intimate Malibu Wedding — Just Weeks After Close Pal's Tragic Death
In a poignant turn of events, Caitlyn Jenner stepped into the spotlight to support her son Brody Jenner as he tied the knot with pro surfer Tia Blanco in Malibu, just two weeks after the tragic death of her close friend Sophia Hutchins.
The intimate ceremony was held at the luxurious home of Brody’s mom, Linda Thompson, with around 60 to 70 guests bearing witness to the heartfelt vows exchanged between the The Hills star and the beach-loving bride.
Joy Amid Loss
Caitlyn, 75, found herself surrounded by family, including Brody, 41, and his brother Brandon Jenner, 44, both products of her marriage to Thompson, also 75. The Olympic gold medalist carries an intricate family tapestry, sharing sons Burt Jenner, 46, and daughter Cassandra Marino, 45, with her first wife, Chrystie Scott, alongside daughters , 29, and Kylie Jenner, 27, from her marriage to Kris Jenner.
Yet, the day was not devoid of sadness. Just days before the wedding, Caitlyn was grappling with the devastating loss of Hutchins, who was killed in an ATV crash on July 2 at the tender age of 29. Eyewitness reports revealed that Hutchins may have been “speeding” shortly before the tragedy struck, causing her to veer off a cliff after rear-ending another vehicle, plummeting down a harrowing 350-foot ravine.
A Complicated Dynamic
Caitlyn’s appearance at the wedding was heavy with emotion, as Brody revealed earlier this year that their relationship had been strained. On Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Brody recalled receiving a “real, sincere apology” from Caitlyn regarding her absence during his rise with the Kardashians.
"You know, 'I’m sorry for not being there,'" he recounted, marking a significant moment in their complicated dynamic.
During a 2019 episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, Brody lamented how sad he was that Caitlyn didn't attend in June 2018 wedding of ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter.
"Not having my dad at the wedding, it was a bummer. Honestly, it really did hurt, and I would have loved to have had her there," he confessed. Brody and Carter married in a destination wedding in Indonesia, causing him to sadly remark, "But she had better things to do. Apparently."
During the same episode, Carter recalled, "Right before our wedding, Brody’s dad canceled on coming to the wedding, like a week before. Brody really just kind of brushed it off, but he has to have felt something. But he doesn’t express it."
'Tough Times'
In the wake of her friend’s untimely death, Caitlyn put on a brave face to attend her son's second wedding.
Shortly after learning of Hutchins' tragic passing, she was spotted on a coffee run in Malibu, where she admitted she was going through "tough times" and wasn’t ready to discuss the tragedy any further.