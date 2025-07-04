Your tip
Caitlyn Jenner's Agony — Reality Star 'Numb With Shock' After Her Beautiful Young Manager and Rumored Lover Sophia Hutchins, 29, Is Killed in Horror 350Ft Death Plunge Crash

Caitlyn Jenner has been left devastated after the tragic death of her close friend and manager Sophia Hutchins.

July 4 2025, Published 7:15 a.m. ET

Caitlyn Jenner has been left "numb with shock" following the death of her best friend and manager in a horrific quad bike accident.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Sophia Hutchins, 29, died after plunging 350ft down a cliff near the reality star's Malibu home.

Tragic Accident

Hutchins' quad bike plunged 350ft down a cliff near Jenner's Malibu home.

Her ATV is believed to have struck the bumper of a moving car and was thrown down a ravine.

It is not yet known if Jenner witnessed Hutchins' crash or was at home at the time of the tragedy on Wednesday.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Caitlyn is numb with shock.

"She is absolutely devastated and can't believe what's happened.

"Sophia was a big part of her life."

Super Close

Hutchins regularly attended events with Jenner, including a bash with actress Jane Seymour, right.

Hutchins, like Jenner, was transgender and cited the father-of-six as the inspiration for coming out in college back in 2016.

She was also rumoured to be Jenner's lover.

In 2017, Hutchins moved into Jenner's $3.5million Malibu mansion and began working as the star's manager, taking over the role from Jenner's ex-wife Kris Jenner, 69, after their 2015 divorce.

She was Jenner's confidant for over a decade after the celebrated Olympian, 75, came out as a transgender woman in 2015.

Hutchins met Jenner the same year and appeared in multiple episodes of the television documentary series I Am Cait, a spin-off of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Hutchins insisted the pair 'were never romantically involved' – contrary to rumors.

Despite living under one roof, Hutchins previously claimed they "were never romantically involved," insisting it was all about work and friendship.

Hutchins said: "Caitlyn is a parent to me. I have said that a million times. It is a parental, familial relationship."

In 2020, Hutchins posed for an online ad campaign for Kim Kardashian's highly successful clothing line SKIMS.

She was also particularly close to Kris Jenner, speaking to her regularly, and Hutchins also had a good relationship with Jenner's daughters Kendall, 29, and Kylie, 27.

Jenner featured Caitlyn In her reality shows.

The siblings once gave Hutchins a stunning heart-shaped diamond necklace for Christmas.

She said: "I'm on good terms with all the family, but I'm closest with Kris, Kim, Kylie and Kendall."

Hutchins' last public appearance with Jenner was in 2024 when Sophia accompanied her to the April 2024 White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington, D.C.

Like Jenner, Hutchins was a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.

Last year, Hutchins had the opportunity to meet the billionaire.

Sophia uploaded a photo of herself beaming beside Trump in front of an American flag with the caption: "The energy, passion, and commitment for our movement to Save America has never been greater! We will never give up"

Hutchins was also a big MAGA supporter, just like Jenner.

First responders pronounced Hutchins dead at the scene. The two individuals in the car struck by Hutchins and the ATV were not injured..

The tragedy comes nine years after Jenner was involved in a fatal car crash while driving on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.

It involved four cars and resulted in the death of Kim Howe, 70.

Jenner was not charged in the crash, but an investigation by the LA County Sheriff's Office determined that the ex-Olympian was driving too fast.

The smash opened her up to blame in civil lawsuits, later settled out of court.

