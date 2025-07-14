Elon Musk Hints Jailed Ghislaine Maxwell May Be 'Killed' If She Speaks Out — As Jeffrey Epstein's Ex-Partner Ready to Reveal the 'Truth'
Ghislaine Maxwell appears to be ready to testify before Congress regarding all she did under late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's thumb, but Elon Musk doesn't think she will risk her life to reveal the truth, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While a source close to the jailed former madam claims she has not been offered any sort of "plea deal," she is "more than happy to sit before Congress and tell her story."
Maxwell Ready To Testify?
They continued: "No one from the government has ever asked her to share what she knows. She remains the only person to be jailed in connection with Epstein, and she would welcome the chance to tell the American public the truth."
However, Musk thinks this is all just noise. After an X user posted quotes from the source, including a 2023 clip of Maxwell speaking from behind bars, where she claims Epstein was "murdered" and did not commit suicide as the investigation noted, the billionaire was quick to respond.
"She will say she has nothing (of course)," Musk said. "The consequences of revealing anything would be negative for her."
While the 54-year-old did not elaborate, it appeared he was suggesting Maxwell may suffer the same fate in prison as her ex-partner Epstein did.
Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 and found guilty of sex trafficking. She is currently serving out her sentence at the low-security FCI Tallahassee prison in Florida.
Just a year prior, Epstein had been arrested on federal charges of sex trafficking minors as well, but he was found dead in his cell while awaiting trial.
Earlier this month, the Justice Department and FBI concluded a joint probe into Epstein and his dealings, and the results noted that the vile predator did kill himself, as previously specified in the initial coroner's report. They also claimed they did not find a list of notable clients with whom the convicted sex offender engaged in criminal activity.
Trump On The Epstein List?
This is not the first time that Musk has shared his thoughts on Epstein, as he previously torched President Trump and claimed he was on the mysterious files.
While there has yet to be hard evidence of Trump being in the files, which has long been speculated to include several high-profile figures and celebrities who engaged in sex crimes with Epstein, Musk still hinted at the possibility, sharing videos of the 78-year-old spending time with the criminal.
Maxwell and Trump, however, may soon be on the same page, that is, if the 63-year-old gets her way.
Pardon On The Way?
Maxwell is said to be begging Trump to give her a pardon so she can avoid spending 20 years rotting behind bars.
However, Maxwell may be out of luck, as according to a report, a White House official revealed there have been zero discussions or considerations of a pardon... and that won't change anytime soon.
David Oscar Markus, the lawyer representing Maxwell in the Supreme Court appeal, said in light of Epstein's case developments, his client should be a free woman.
Inside Story of How a Heartbroken Caitlyn Jenner 'Mended Fences' With Son Brody at His Intimate Malibu Wedding — Just Weeks After Close Pal's Tragic Death
"The recent developments underscore just how absurd it is that Ghislaine is still in prison," Markus recently raged. "The government says there's no Epstein client list, yet Ghislaine Maxwell remains locked up as the scapegoat for ghosts. It’s not right.
"We are hopeful that she gets some relief [via the SC] soon."
Trump is also tired of hearing about Epstein, as during the recent Cabinet meeting, he shut down a reporter for merely mentioning the pedophile's name.
"Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years," he said at the time.