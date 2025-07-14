Elon Musk Hints Jailed Ghislaine Maxwell May Be 'Killed' If She Speaks Out — As Jeffrey Epstein's Ex-Partner Ready to Reveal the 'Truth'

They continued: "No one from the government has ever asked her to share what she knows. She remains the only person to be jailed in connection with Epstein, and she would welcome the chance to tell the American public the truth."

However, Musk thinks this is all just noise. After an X user posted quotes from the source, including a 2023 clip of Maxwell speaking from behind bars, where she claims Epstein was "murdered" and did not commit suicide as the investigation noted, the billionaire was quick to respond.

"She will say she has nothing (of course)," Musk said. "The consequences of revealing anything would be negative for her."

While the 54-year-old did not elaborate, it appeared he was suggesting Maxwell may suffer the same fate in prison as her ex-partner Epstein did.