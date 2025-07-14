The King Privately Hails 'Peace Summit' With Prince Harry and Megan Markle as a 'Significant Moment' — 'Open to Ending Prince Harry Feud' … but on One Important Condition
King Charles has taken a "significant" step to mend his tattered relationship with son Prince Harry, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A secret "peace summit" was held with aides representing Charles, 76, and Harry, 40, and sources claimed the monarch is "open to ending" the years-long feud with the royal renegade and his wife, Meghan Markle, on one condition.
‘Rapprochement Process’
The secret meeting with aides was reportedly held at a London private members' club whose patron is the king.
Insiders said the "rapprochement process" could mark the end of agonizing drama between family members, which has carried on even amid Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer battles.
Charles is said to be willing to put the past behind him, but only if Harry agrees to stop publicly attacking the royal family and the "endless rounds of broadcast interviews as his only way of communication."
During his stunning BBC interview, Harry said he "would love a reconciliation" with his family but claimed Charles was not speaking to him due to his legal fight for increased UK-taxpayer-funded security for his family.
Charles’ Conditions
A source shared: "The King has consistently shown he loves both his sons and, as he has done in the past, is prepared to meet Harry when their diaries allow such an occasion.
"It's not unusual for aides from different households to meet, especially when there is a new influx of staff starting their roles, but of course, this is a significant moment.
"Senior members of the family have in the past said to Harry that he must both stop his attacks on the family, as well as give endless rounds of broadcast interviews as his only way of communication."
"If there is a period of calm and reflection on the part of the Duke of Sussex, then there may be a way forward for him to begin along the road of repairing his relationship with his father," they concluded.
Brothers at War
While there seems to be a path forward for the father-son duo, Harry’s relationship with old brother Prince William likely won’t be as easy to rebuild.
The source noted: "As for his relationship with his brother, that is a different matter entirely and one which he will find much harder to repair."
Harry detailed drama with William, 43, in his bombshell memoir Spare, which included his side of an alleged physical altercation between the brothers over Meghan before the Sussexes gave up their full-time royal duties and moved to California in 2020.
As RadarOnline.com reported, William is believed to be planning to strip Harry and Meghan of their His/Her Royal Highness titles when he takes over for Charles as part of a larger push to modernize the institution.
Meanwhile, royal insiders further claimed Charles was also preparing to give up the throne and hand the keys of the castle to William – and is expected to ice Harry out of his fortune.
Sources explained Charles will likely leave Harry with nothing as the Duke of Sussex received millions from his late mother, Princess Diana, and the crown has made it clear that’s the only money he will be receiving.