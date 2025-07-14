The King Privately Hails 'Peace Summit' With Prince Harry and Megan Markle as a 'Significant Moment' — 'Open to Ending Prince Harry Feud' … but on One Important Condition

The secret meeting with aides was reportedly held at a London private members' club whose patron is the king.

Insiders said the "rapprochement process" could mark the end of agonizing drama between family members, which has carried on even amid Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer battles.

Charles is said to be willing to put the past behind him, but only if Harry agrees to stop publicly attacking the royal family and the "endless rounds of broadcast interviews as his only way of communication."

During his stunning BBC interview, Harry said he "would love a reconciliation" with his family but claimed Charles was not speaking to him due to his legal fight for increased UK-taxpayer-funded security for his family.