Prince Harry Branded 'Selfish Brat' Who 'Can't Be Trusted' — as It’s Claimed Sudden Decision to 'Claw His Way Back Into the Royal Fold' is Financially Motivated

Journalist Sarah Vine wrote that the monarch needs to be wary of Harry making moves to rejoin the royal family after he and his wife, Meghan Markle, famously stepped away from their duties in 2020 and fled to California, where they proceeded to set up multimillion-dollar deals that cashed in on their royal status.

She noted that Harry has shown himself to be "volatile" and "untrustworthy" while not currently coming from a "position of strength." That begs the question about what the duke's motives are, since he hasn't shone in "civilian" life.

"Every single project he’s undertaken has been predicated on his titles, and that’s because the only real currency he has is as a member of the British Royal Family," Vine said of entitled Harry.