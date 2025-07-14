Prince Harry Branded 'Selfish Brat' Who 'Can't Be Trusted' — as It’s Claimed Sudden Decision to 'Claw His Way Back Into the Royal Fold' is Financially Motivated
After years of trashing the royal family, Prince Harry reportedly wants back into the regal fold. However, his motivations are being questioned as he's been branded a "selfish brat" whose intentions could be purely driven by money.
Speculation about Harry, 40, seeking to mend fences with his father, King Charles III, 76, hit a fever pitch when two of his top aides were photographed meeting with the monarch's press secretary in London. RadarOnline.com previously revealed the Duke of Sussex approved of the meeting.
An Attempt at Reconciliation
Journalist Sarah Vine wrote that the monarch needs to be wary of Harry making moves to rejoin the royal family after he and his wife, Meghan Markle, famously stepped away from their duties in 2020 and fled to California, where they proceeded to set up multimillion-dollar deals that cashed in on their royal status.
She noted that Harry has shown himself to be "volatile" and "untrustworthy" while not currently coming from a "position of strength." That begs the question about what the duke's motives are, since he hasn't shone in "civilian" life.
"Every single project he’s undertaken has been predicated on his titles, and that’s because the only real currency he has is as a member of the British Royal Family," Vine said of entitled Harry.
Harry 'Ruthlessly Mined' His Royal Life
Calling Harry a "spoiled brat" with a "selfish wife," Vine warned he "can't be trusted." Harry has his reasons for wanting to "claw his way" back into the royal fold after failing to distinguish himself in any manner since leaving the family.
"It’s a rich resource which he has ruthlessly mined, but without contact with the source, the well is beginning to run dry. Prince Harry needs to replenish his royalness," Vine wrote about how the family cut off contact with the duke, and he has no connection to his prior life.
Making nice with the royal family is "the quickest and easiest way of reminding the world of that profitable connection. The King needs to be aware of this. At the end of the day, Prince Harry has more to gain than his father does from a rapprochement," Vine cautioned.
At War With the Royals
Harry and Markle huffed to Oprah Winfrey in a March 2021 interview that they felt trapped and stifled within royal life and needed to "escape."
But it came as Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip, was on his deathbed. He died at age 99, a month after the incendiary interview where Harry and Markle claimed a member of the royal family allegedly made racist comments questioning the potential color of their then-unborn son Prince Archie's skin tone.
The duo's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, saw the pair continue to sneer at life within the royal fold, with the former Suits star even mocking how she had to curtsey upon meeting her husband's grandmother.
Adrift in Montecito
Harry's 2023 memoir, Spare, further estranged the couple from his family after he dished about his tense relationship with his brother, Prince William, and spilled dirt on Markle and Princess Kate Middleton's feud after a fallout during the run-up to their May 2018 royal wedding.
Their latest projects have had nothing to do with royal life since they've been grayrocked by the royals. Markle's Netflix lifestyle series was widely mocked, while she failed to get her latest attempt at a brand, As Ever, off the ground successfully.
Meanwhile, Harry has settled into taking speaking jobs and continuing to work on the Invictus Games, while not having any discernible means of generating income.