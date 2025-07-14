Biden Makes Stunning Confession in Autopen Scandal: Ex-Prez Insists He Authorized Mass Clemency Decisions — but Concedes Aides Were the Ones Who Signed Off on Them
Former President Joe Biden has shockingly confirmed he not only instructed staff members to use an autopen to sign off on thousands of pardons at the end of his term – he often didn't even know the names of those he was pardoning, RadarOnline.com can report.
Current President Donald Trump has routinely attacked his predecessor for the autopen use and has launched an investigation into the rumored dementia-stricken Biden.
At the end of his term, Biden commuted the sentences of nearly 4,000 federal convicts.
After previously denying the use of an autopen, he admitted to the New York Times that he in fact took advantage of the technology to replicate his signature.
Biden told the paper instead of considering and signing each pardon individually, aides broke the names down into mass "categories" based on the severity of the offense.
During another rambling interview with the Times, the 82-year-old defended his decision to grant clemency by group by rationalizing, "we’re talking about a whole lot of people."
Signing Off
According to the Times, rather than individually approving each name grouped into a certain category, Biden merely "signed off on the standards he wanted to be used to determine which convicts would qualify for a reduction in sentence."
That meant staff members were left to try to interpret what Biden would do and how he might respond to pardon requests.
An insider explained to Radar: "(The autopen) is basically a rubber stamp. And its regular use in the Biden administration begs the question of who was in control of the device while he was in office.
"If he wasn't signing the orders, then any flunky with access to the autopen could have made critical decisions in his name for all Americans."
Investigation Launched
However, the former president insisted the final decisions came from him alone.
"I made every single one of those," he told the Times. "Including the categories, when we set this up to begin with. And so — but I understand why Trump would think that, because obviously, I guess, he doesn’t focus much. Anyway, so — yes, I made every decision."
In June, Trump launched an investigation looking into whether Biden was actually in charge when he used the autopen to issue pardons to death row inmates and even to family members.
According to Trump's loyal attorney, Ed Martin, the Justice Department has been directed to investigate the final days of Biden's presidency, mainly focused on the decisions he made, including pardoning his son, Hunter.
Martin revealed the investigation will determine whether Biden, 82, "was competent and whether others were taking advantage of him through use of AutoPen or other means."
Who is in Charge?
Many sources fear that Biden could have been susceptible to manipulation as his mental faculties appeared to falter during his first and only term in the White House.
Sources said one anecdote in particular hammers home the fear that Biden did not authorize the executive orders and was not up to running the country: In January, House Speaker Mike Johnson revealed that roughly a year prior, one Biden order froze liquefied natural gas exports to U.S. allies in Western Europe. But when the Louisiana Republican confronted the president over his edict, Johnson said Biden told him he had no memory of having signed it.
"I walked out of that meeting with fear and loathing because I thought, 'We are in serious trouble. Who is running the country?'" Johnson fumed. "Like, I don't know who put the paper in front of him, but he didn't know."