At the end of his term, Biden commuted the sentences of nearly 4,000 federal convicts.

After previously denying the use of an autopen, he admitted to the New York Times that he in fact took advantage of the technology to replicate his signature.

Biden told the paper instead of considering and signing each pardon individually, aides broke the names down into mass "categories" based on the severity of the offense.

During another rambling interview with the Times, the 82-year-old defended his decision to grant clemency by group by rationalizing, "we’re talking about a whole lot of people."