EXCLUSIVE: Tragic Details of Joe Biden's Dementia Spill Out As He Battles Cancer — With Claims He Couldn't Even Remember the Years He Served at White House

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former leader had trouble remembering such unforgettable milestones as what years he was in power and when his son died of cancer.

Joe Biden 's memory had "significant limitations" according to an explosive new look at the ex-president's mental health .

Hur concluded after their talk that Biden was an "elderly man with a poor memory" – and the new biography attempts to back that up.

The bombshell new book , Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, journalists Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson recount a 2023 interview Biden gave with Justice Department special counsel Robert Hur, who was investigating the president's handling of classified records at the time.

While Biden, 82, now battles his own cancer and questions about his physical health, he's also being bombarded with accusations about his mental capacities in the White House.

In one section of the book, the authors reveal Biden had "significant limitations" during the interview.

"Biden’s recorded conversations from that time were described as 'often painfully slow, with Mr. Biden struggling to remember events and straining at times to read and relay his own notebook entries,'" the journalists write.

"Flash forward to the fall of 2023, when Biden had his interviews with the special counsel’s office. Summing up their impressions, Hur concluded: 'Biden’s memory was worse.'

"Biden seemed to have difficulty grasping the fact that his vice presidency lasted from January 2009 until January 2017. Once, trying to understand a point in time in 2013, he asked, 'Well, if it was 2013—when did I stop being vice president?'

"'2017,' a White House lawyer reminded him. 'So I was vice president,' he said. 'So it must’ve come from vice president stuff. That’s all I can think of.'"