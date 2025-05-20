EXCLUSIVE: New Book Reveals Joe Biden 'Appeared to Confess He Knew He Was Doomed to Die of Cancer' Like Son Beau Before Running For President in 2020

CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Axios correspondent Alex Thompson's highly anticipated look at Biden's physical and mental health, Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, is now out on shelves, and it features a startling exchange the 82-year-old had years earlier with the cable news veteran.

Quoting a discussion from a September 2020 Town Hall with Biden, Tapper recalled asking: "If you're elected, you would be the oldest president ever. ... Will you pledge that, if you're elected, you will be transparent about your health?

Biden instantly said yes, as Tapper clarified: "All facets of your health, with urgency, so that we know—?"

The candidate cut the question off: "Yes, when it occurs, when anything occurs. And anything can happen. Anything can happen…. I have become a great respecter of fate, a great respecter of fate. I have seen too much of it in my family related to accidents alone.

"And so I guarantee you, I guarantee you, I will be totally transparent in terms of my health and all aspects of my health."

The last words of the book are simply: "He was not."