CNN Star Jake Tapper's New Book Reveals 'Shocking Moment' Joe Biden 'Couldn't Recognize A-List Celeb Who Backed Him for Years'

In one passage of the forthcoming bombshell book, Biden was reportedly so impaired and out of it that he didn't recognize Clooney at the star-filled June 2024 Democratic fundraiser in Los Angeles.

The exchange – or lack thereof – is said to have left the Ocean's Eleven actor "shaken to his core."

"It was obvious to many standing there that the president did not know who George Clooney was," the coauthors write.

A VIP guest also reportedly said of the moment: "It was like watching someone who was not alive. It was so awful."