Everything You Need to Know About Joe Biden's Cancer Scare After Medics Find Nodule on his Prostate — As Doctors Order More Testing and Critics Ask If It Impacted His Presidency
Joe Biden has sparked concern for his health following a routine physical exam.
During the exam, doctors discovered a "small nodule" on the former president's prostate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As physicians order more testing for Biden some have questioned whether or not the health scare impacted his presidency.
Biden Spokesperson Confirms 'Small Nodule' Found in Exam
Biden's spokesperson confirmed the finding in a statement saying: "In a routine physical exam a small nodule was found in the prostate which necessitated further evaluation."
The spokesperson reportedly declined to offer any further details on potential treatment, if any. Additionally, the seriousness of the nodule found during the exam remains unknown at this time.
Aides Discussed Possibility of Biden Using a Wheelchair During Second Term
Concerns about the former president's health and age routinely made headlines when he was still in office – and ultimately led to the 82-year-old dropping out of the presidential race within months of the 2024 election.
In Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again – a new book co-authored by CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios' Alex Thompson out on May 20 – Democratic insiders alleged discussions about Biden's ability to serve as president routinely took place behind closed doors.
Former aides were even said to have discussed the possibility of the president using a wheelchair if elected to a second term.
The authors wrote: "Biden’s physical deterioration – most apparent in his halting walk – had become so severe that there were internal discussions about putting the president in a wheelchair."
Dr. Kevin O'Connor, Biden's personal physician who once said the president's health was "excellent" after he suspended his reelection bid, was also said to have discussed the use of a wheelchair for the aging president.
The Original Sin authors reported O'Connor warned in the event Biden suffered a fall, "a wheelchair might be necessary for what could be a difficult recovery."
Tapper and Thompson further claimed Biden's aides took measures to ensure they could "protect" him, including shortening distances he had to walk as well as the stairs to Air Force One.
Aides were also said to walk with Biden as he made his way across the White House lawn to Marine One, in the event he fell and to block media's view in case he stumbled.
In addition to concerns about his physical health, insiders also claimed Biden would often forget people's names, stared blankly and became disoriented.
Despite the damning claims in Tapper and Thompson's book, a Biden spokesperson denied a "cover-up" took place to conceal the former president's mental and physical fitness from the public.
The spokesperson said: "Yes, there were physical changes as he got older, but evidence of aging is not evidence of mental incapacity."