Everything You Need to Know About Joe Biden's Cancer Scare After Medics Find Nodule on his Prostate — As Doctors Order More Testing and Critics Ask If It Impacted His Presidency

Concerns about the former president's health and age routinely made headlines when he was still in office – and ultimately led to the 82-year-old dropping out of the presidential race within months of the 2024 election.

In Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again – a new book co-authored by CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios' Alex Thompson out on May 20 – Democratic insiders alleged discussions about Biden's ability to serve as president routinely took place behind closed doors.

Former aides were even said to have discussed the possibility of the president using a wheelchair if elected to a second term.

The authors wrote: "Biden’s physical deterioration – most apparent in his halting walk – had become so severe that there were internal discussions about putting the president in a wheelchair."