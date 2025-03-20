EXCLUSIVE: Jake Tapper 'Facing Sack From CNN' After Accusing Joe Biden's Team of Covering Up Former President's 'Dementia' – Following Host's Years of Defending the Doddery Democrat on Air

The luster is officially off Jake Tapper's golden-boy reputation after he revealed in his bombshell new book that the Biden administration covered up the former president's cognitive decline – even though the CNN anchor spent years defending the former POTUS's mental acuity on air, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"This is a big blow to the network's credibility and the last thing executives want or need," our insider at the ratings-challenged network said.

Tapper's book, Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, which he co-wrote with Axios correspondent Alex Thompson – alleges former President Joe Biden's inner circle deliberately hid his mental deterioration from the American public.