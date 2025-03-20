EXCLUSIVE: Jake Tapper 'Facing Sack From CNN' After Accusing Joe Biden's Team of Covering Up Former President's 'Dementia' – Following Host's Years of Defending the Doddery Democrat on Air
The luster is officially off Jake Tapper's golden-boy reputation after he revealed in his bombshell new book that the Biden administration covered up the former president's cognitive decline – even though the CNN anchor spent years defending the former POTUS's mental acuity on air, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"This is a big blow to the network's credibility and the last thing executives want or need," our insider at the ratings-challenged network said.
Tapper's book, Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, which he co-wrote with Axios correspondent Alex Thompson – alleges former President Joe Biden's inner circle deliberately hid his mental deterioration from the American public.
A CNN spokesperson told RadarOnline.com the book "only came together after" the results of the 2024 election.
The representative insisted Tapper has "held those in power to account on both sides of the aisle for decades."
Tapper also recently said on his show: "I've been covering the concerns about President Biden's age and health for years."
But critics are slamming the presenter as a hypocrite, pointing out he spent years dismissing concerns about the 82-year-old former president's fitness for office, chalking up his verbal fumbles and occasional confusion to his "lifelong stutter."
The about-face has infuriated his CNN colleagues, insiders added.
"He gaslit America for years, and now he wants to cash in on the truth," one outraged observer told us. "Oh, now it's a cover-up? Weren't you just telling us everything was fine (before the election)?"
Another CNN veteran didn't hold back either, labeling Tapper's changed tune a career-defining betrayal.
They fumed: "Tapper downplayed Biden's obvious struggles. And now he suddenly 'sees the light' when there's money to be made?"
Some are even questioning Tapper's ethics, pointing out that he served as moderator for the 2024 presidential debate on CNN – widely seen as the moment that doomed Biden's reelection bid.
"Tapper was already writing his tell-all exposé," a well-placed insider shared.
They added: "Was the debate influenced by Jake's financial stake in Biden's downfall? Did Jake help seal Biden's fate just to sell more books?"
Other sources inside the news network are even insisting that Tapper's alleged awareness of Biden's condition may have played a role in the Democrats losing the election.
"Even after Biden was replaced by Kamala Harris, Tapper and Thompson needed the Democrats to lose for their book to stay relevant," noted a political strategist.
They added: "So he continued to prop up Biden even though he knew if he ran, he would lose. And if he stepped aside, it would be almost impossible for her to win either."