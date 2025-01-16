'Sleepy Joe' Biden Suffers Farewell Embarrassment After He's Spotted Using Pillow to Boost Height — Before Slurring Through His Goodbye Speech
Joe Biden has suffered yet another embarrassment during his farewell speech as he prepares to wave goodbye to the White House in just a few short days.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the soon-to-be former president was spotted using a pillow to boost his height before he slurred his words during his final message from the Oval Office.
On Wednesday night, Biden, 81, listed off his achievements and sent out a final warning during his 17-minute-long speech to the American people.
However, the American people weren't focused on what Biden had to say — they were focused on what was behind the camera.
Pictures from behind the desk showed Biden propping himself up using a cushion, with a box of Kleenex tissues also spotted nearby.
Social media users were quick to call out the humiliation.
One user wrote: "PAINFUL: Behind-the-scenes photo of Joe Biden’s Farewell Address shows him needing to sit on a pillow inside the Oval Office with an emergency box of Kleenex hidden under his desk. One final and total humiliation.
Another said: "Joe Biden had to sit on a pillow to keep his posture straight while giving his farewell speech tonight."
A third wrote: "NEW: Behind-the-scenes photo of Joe Biden’s Farewell Address from the Oval Office shows him sitting on a pillow with an emergency box of Kleenex hidden under his desk. A humiliating end to a disastrous presidency."
A fourth penned: "SAD: Joe Biden sits on a pillow during his farewell address, with an emergency box of Kleenex hidden on the desk."
During his speech, Biden didn't mention Trump by name but spoke of his desire to have a peaceful transition of power.
In November 2024, Trump beat his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, in the historic 2024 presidential election.
Trump will be inaugurated on Monday at noon surrounded by family, former presidents, and other political figures.
Biden warned how the US is threatened by a so-called oligarchy, who have unchecked influences.
In his speech, he stated: "Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power, and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms, and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead.
"We must not be bullied into sacrificing the future."
Despite not mentioning Trump by name, Biden also seemed to swipe at the President-elect who was impeached twice, indicted four times, and convicted in Manhattan – but had federal charges against him dropped after he won the election.
On January 9, Trump was sentenced to an "unconditional discharge," which meant the president-elect would not be imprisoned, not pay a steep fine, and not serve probation after being found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records.
In Biden's speech, he said the Constitution must be amended to "make clear that no president" is "immune from the crimes that he or she commits while in office."
He added: "A president's power is not limited. It's not absolute, and it shouldn't be."