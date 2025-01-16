Brody Jenner Unleashes on Dad Caitlyn Jenner — Brands Gender Transition on TV Not 'Genuine' and 'Invasive'
Brody Jenner wants to make it clear his father Caitlyn Jenner's gender transition on TV was not grounded in reality.
The 41-year-old touched on the pair's relationship during a personal moment on Fox's reality show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the episode, Brody revealed: "I think not having Bruce around growing up and her doing that transition, it was tough just being her son."
Caitlyn, born Bruce, transitioned in 2015 following years of living as a man alongside his then-wife Kris and their daughters Kendall and Kylie. The 75-year-old also looked over Kris' kids from her marriage to late husband Robert Kardashian Sr: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob.
Brody continued: "I will say he was going through his own struggles, transitioning, and it was all that was put on TV, and there were these moments that we would have that was all filmed, and it just felt very invasive and not very genuine, I would say."
Despite the ups and downs, Brody revealed his relationship with his father has seen improvement: "Just recently, I got a real, sincere apology. It was the first time in my life that I've ever gotten an apology. You know, 'I'm sorry for not being there,' and honestly, it meant a lot."
Brody also explained how he felt when he learned his gold medal-winning dad had decided to transition and begin living life as a woman.
"When I found out that Caitlyn, or Bruce, wanted to be Caitlyn, it was sort of a relief," Brody said.
He explained: "I think that there were a lot of things that started to make sense, you know, just in my life, about my father, and maybe why he wasn't there all those years. And I think when you have kids, you need to accept a little bit of responsibility that the things you do are also going to reflect on them as well."
"I think it really has shaped me to do everything different and to really be there and to be present to my little girl," Brody concluded.
The reality star is a father to one-year-old daughter Honey, who he shares with his fiancée, Tia Blanco.
This is not the first time Brody has mentioned his father's flaws. In August 2023, Brody made clear he wants to do things differently when it comes to his child.
He mentioned in a YouTube video: "I think that what I'm most excited about is doing things differently than my father did. Growing up, I didn't have the greatest relationship with then-Bruce.
"[Caitlyn] wasn't really around for me growing up. So I think that just doing the exact opposite, being the absolute best father I could possibly be, and getting ready for the journey, makes me so very excited."
Brody also praised his soon-to-be wife, and said: "To be totally honest here, I didn't really know if I could have kids. I just had no idea.
"Going into this relationship, Tia was the absolute perfect person. She is my better half. She is the most incredible woman I've ever met in my entire life, and I think the universe does things the way it's supposed to."