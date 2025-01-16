Brody Jenner Unleashes on Dad Caitlyn Jenner — Brands Gender Transition on TV Not 'Genuine' and 'Invasive'

In the episode, Brody revealed: "I think not having Bruce around growing up and her doing that transition, it was tough just being her son."

Caitlyn, born Bruce, transitioned in 2015 following years of living as a man alongside his then-wife Kris and their daughters Kendall and Kylie. The 75-year-old also looked over Kris' kids from her marriage to late husband Robert Kardashian Sr: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob.

Brody continued: "I will say he was going through his own struggles, transitioning, and it was all that was put on TV, and there were these moments that we would have that was all filmed, and it just felt very invasive and not very genuine, I would say."