Joe Biden Knew All Along? America's Top Oncologist Spreads Wild Conspiracy Theory Ex-President Has Been Aware of His Cancer Diagnosis For Years

Biden, 82, is currently facing an aggressive prostate cancer that’s reached his bones, after doctors discovered a "small nodule" on the former president's prostate.

The test results were released over the weekend, but Emanuel told MSNBC's Morning Joe such an advanced diagnosis would have been known, possibly for years.

Host Joe Scarborough first shared his theory with Emanuel, saying: "This is not speculation – If you have prostate cancer that has spread to the bone, then he most certainly, you are saying, had it while he was president of the United States."

Emanuel agreed: "Oh yeah. He did not develop it in the last 100-200 days. He had it while he was president. He probably had it at the start of his presidency, in 2021."

The doctor added: "I don’t think there’s any disagreement about that."