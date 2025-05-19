Joe Biden Knew All Along? America's Top Oncologist Spreads Wild Conspiracy Theory Ex-President Has Been Aware of His Cancer Diagnosis For Years
A former member of President Biden's COVID-19 advisory board is convinced the former leader was battling his just-revealed prostate cancer from day one of his presidency, RadarOnline.com can report.
Renowned oncologist Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel expressed his doubt that such an advanced form of the disease was somehow not detected until now.
Biden, 82, is currently facing an aggressive prostate cancer that’s reached his bones, after doctors discovered a "small nodule" on the former president's prostate.
The test results were released over the weekend, but Emanuel told MSNBC's Morning Joe such an advanced diagnosis would have been known, possibly for years.
Host Joe Scarborough first shared his theory with Emanuel, saying: "This is not speculation – If you have prostate cancer that has spread to the bone, then he most certainly, you are saying, had it while he was president of the United States."
Emanuel agreed: "Oh yeah. He did not develop it in the last 100-200 days. He had it while he was president. He probably had it at the start of his presidency, in 2021."
The doctor added: "I don’t think there’s any disagreement about that."
Suspicious Timing
Biden's cancer announcement came just days before CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Axios correspondent Alex Thompson released their explosive exposé into the former president's mental ability – and some wonder if the timing of Biden's revelation is not a coincidence.
CNN's Chief Media Analyst Brian Stelter specifically called the timing "extraordinary" and speculated it may have something to do with the release of Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again.
Stelter refrained from directly accusing the Biden team of intentionally timing the release of the bad news, but said: "Take out our colleague Jake Tapper for a second. This book… was going to be a blockbuster no matter what."
Stelter acknowledged how Biden’s diagnosis wouldn’t end the debate over his mental decline but said it would be "briefly put on pause."
Limited Options
The former president is said to be reviewing options for treatment alongside wife Jill, 73, and the rest of his family. But due to the cancer already spread to his bones, the outlook is grim.
Prostate cancers are graded using the Gleason score, a scale ranging from 1 to 10 that assesses how closely the cancer cells resemble healthy cells.
In Biden's case, his score was a troubling 9, marking it as one of the most aggressive types of this illness – and the cancer cells are likely to grow quickly.
Doctor's Doubts
Upon hearing the news, some of America's top doctors also questioned how a former president could be diagnosed with such late stage cancer – especially as it can be detected early with routine bloodwork recommended for all men over the age of 50.
"It is inconceivable that this was not being followed before he left the Presidency," wrote Dr. Howie Forman, a professor of radiology and biomedical imaging, public health management and economics at Yale.
He noted the test for prostate-specific antigen would have shown he had cancer "for some time before this diagnosis," given how aggressive it is.