CNN Plunged into More Controversy as Host Questions Timing of Joe Biden's Cancer News — Before Plugging Book by Colleague Questioning Ex-President's Health 'Truths'

Split photo of Joe Biden and Brian Stelter..
Source: MEGA/CNN

CNN host Brian Stelter called Joe Biden's cancer timing 'extraordinary' live on-air.

May 19 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Joe Biden's cancer news has been met with a quick side-eye from a high-profile CNN figure.

With negative press slamming the 82-year-old ex-president’s cognitive decline, Brian Stelter labeled his cancer timing "extraordinary" – then gave airtime to a colleague's new health-focused exposé, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

The former president has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.

Biden is currently facing an aggressive prostate cancer that’s reached his bones, his office confirmed in a May 18, 2025 statement.

On the announcement, Stelter explained: "The timing is just extraordinary. Biden learned of his cancer diagnosis on Friday.

"And what was the biggest Biden story on Friday? It was the release of those excruciating audio excerpts from his 2023 conversations with Robert Hur."

Stelter Focuses on Jake Tapper's New Book

Audio released by Axios from Biden’s sit-down with Special Counsel Hur shows him stumbling over simple facts about his past.

After bringing up the Hur testimony, Stelter swiftly shifted gears to promote Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s new book, Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again.

Speaking on the book, Stelter said: "You have that (audio release) as one element of the timing here, and then you have this book coming out… one of the biggest political books in several years."

biden
Source: CNN

Stelter questioned Biden's cancer announcement while talking about a new book by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson.

Original Sin delivers a chilling look at a presidency unraveling, propped up by aides and family desperate to hold onto power.

It claims Biden’s closest staff, family, and even friendly media conspired to cover up the true depth of his cognitive decline in order to keep him in the 2024 race.

The book is also poised to shake up the Democratic Party’s analysis of Biden’s failed re-election – a situation further complicated by his recent cancer diagnosis.

Publisher Penguin calls it a rare "public deception," accusing Biden, his family, and aides of a liberal-led cover-up to keep him in the race, believing he was the only one who could beat Donald Trump.

Stelter refrained from directly accusing the Biden team of intentionally timing the release of the bad news.

Instead, he said: "Take out our colleague Jake Tapper for a second. This book… was going to be a blockbuster no matter what."

Stelter acknowledged how Biden’s diagnosis wouldn’t end the debate over his mental decline but said it was "briefly put on pause."

Joe Biden's Mental Decline

Source: MEGA

Newly released audio from Biden's sit-down with Special Counsel Hur shows his cognitive decline.

The audio of Biden from the classified documents probe is already being called the strongest proof yet of the president’s mental decline. During an interview, he slurred and struggled to communicate clearly.

Hur described him as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory," which influenced his decision not to prosecute due to concerns over Biden’s cognitive fitness.

The tapes sparked immediate political backlash and calls for Biden to quit the race, though the White House downplayed the controversy.

Just as questions about Biden’s legacy and a critical new book emerged, the White House announced his diagnosis with stage IV prostate cancer – a serious and challenging condition.

leaked audio joe biden secretly suffering dementia donald trump
Source: MEGA

Trump shared a statement regarding Biden's diagnosis, wishing him a successful recovery.

The health update came only a week after reports surfaced about a '"small nodule" detected on Biden’s prostate that required additional examination.

Trump issued a heartfelt statement expressing how he and First Lady Melania Trump were "saddened to hear" about the former president's diagnosis.

He wrote on Truth Social: "We wish Joe a fast and successful recovery."

