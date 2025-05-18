Bombshell Leaked Audio 'Proves' Joe Biden Was Secretly Suffering Dementia While in Power — As Donald Trump is Accused of Losing His Mind

According to reports, during the interviews, Biden notably failed to recall when his son Beau died, a fact that a White House lawyer had to remind him of.

The former president is heard in the audio, saying, “What was happening though was... What month did Beau die?”

He added, “Oh God, May 30th”, before being asked for the year, which was confirmed by his lawyer as 2015.

Joe can also be heard asking, “Am I making any sense to you?” indicating a clear struggle to articulate his thoughts coherently.

He continued to fail to remember crucial timeline events, asking Hur about the conditions during his vice presidency, under Barack Obama, stating, “This is what, 2017, 18, in that area?”