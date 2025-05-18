Bombshell Leaked Audio 'Proves' Joe Biden Was Secretly Suffering Dementia While in Power — As Donald Trump is Accused of Losing His Mind
Newly released audio from interviews between former President Joe Biden and Special Counsel Robert Hur in 2023 has surfaced, raising serious concerns about the president's mental acuity.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the recordings, which come at a time when Biden's health and fitness for office have been under scrutiny, show the 80-year-old president struggling with memory lapses and confusion about his own life history.
According to reports, during the interviews, Biden notably failed to recall when his son Beau died, a fact that a White House lawyer had to remind him of.
The former president is heard in the audio, saying, “What was happening though was... What month did Beau die?”
He added, “Oh God, May 30th”, before being asked for the year, which was confirmed by his lawyer as 2015.
Joe can also be heard asking, “Am I making any sense to you?” indicating a clear struggle to articulate his thoughts coherently.
He continued to fail to remember crucial timeline events, asking Hur about the conditions during his vice presidency, under Barack Obama, stating, “This is what, 2017, 18, in that area?”
A spokesperson for the Biden administration has characterized Hur's assessment and the release of the audio as a "politically motivated" attack.
Officials have pushed back against the narrative that the then-president was unfit for office, emphasizing that his unique lifelong challenges with a speech impediment should not be conflated with cognitive decline.
In the upcoming book "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again," authors CNN's Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson claims that Joe's decision to run for a second term is "shockingly narcissistic, self-delusional, and reckless", drawing severe criticism not only from political opponents but also from within his own party.
The publishing company announced that the book depicts the former president and his closest aides as being "so convinced that only he could beat Trump again," they failed to acknowledge the reality of his health issues.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Donald Trump allegedly fears he will develop dementia, which his father suffered from in his 90s.
Speaking earlier this month, political analyst Tomothy L. O'Brien said: "He lives in fear of going down the path his father went down, which was dementia, followed by Alzheimer's, into his 90s. And I think he's carried that burden forever."
Fred Trump, a real estate developer, died of both pneumonia and Alzheimer's disease at age 93 in 1999 – eight years after his first formal diagnosis of dementia.
According to family friend and business associate Richard Levy, Fred retained his title of chairman of the board of Trump Management even after the diagnosis and continued to come into work.
"He came in the office every day until the day he went to the hospital," he said after Fred Trump's passing.