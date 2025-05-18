Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Joe Biden

Bombshell Leaked Audio 'Proves' Joe Biden Was Secretly Suffering Dementia While in Power — As Donald Trump is Accused of Losing His Mind

Composite photo of Joe Biden and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden and Donald Trump's cognitive abilities have come into question.

Profile Image

May 18 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Newly released audio from interviews between former President Joe Biden and Special Counsel Robert Hur in 2023 has surfaced, raising serious concerns about the president's mental acuity.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the recordings, which come at a time when Biden's health and fitness for office have been under scrutiny, show the 80-year-old president struggling with memory lapses and confusion about his own life history.

Article continues below advertisement

leaked audio joe biden secretly suffering dementia donald trump
Source: MEGA

Audio leaked showing Joe Biden struggling to answer basic questions.

According to reports, during the interviews, Biden notably failed to recall when his son Beau died, a fact that a White House lawyer had to remind him of.

The former president is heard in the audio, saying, “What was happening though was... What month did Beau die?”

He added, “Oh God, May 30th”, before being asked for the year, which was confirmed by his lawyer as 2015.

Joe can also be heard asking, “Am I making any sense to you?” indicating a clear struggle to articulate his thoughts coherently.

He continued to fail to remember crucial timeline events, asking Hur about the conditions during his vice presidency, under Barack Obama, stating, “This is what, 2017, 18, in that area?”

Article continues below advertisement

leaked audio joe biden secretly suffering dementia donald trump
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden and Donald Trump are the two oldest president's in U.S. history.

A spokesperson for the Biden administration has characterized Hur's assessment and the release of the audio as a "politically motivated" attack.

Officials have pushed back against the narrative that the then-president was unfit for office, emphasizing that his unique lifelong challenges with a speech impediment should not be conflated with cognitive decline.

Article continues below advertisement

leaked audio joe biden secretly suffering dementia donald trump
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden couldn't remember when his son Beau died.

In the upcoming book "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again," authors CNN's Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson claims that Joe's decision to run for a second term is "shockingly narcissistic, self-delusional, and reckless", drawing severe criticism not only from political opponents but also from within his own party.

The publishing company announced that the book depicts the former president and his closest aides as being "so convinced that only he could beat Trump again," they failed to acknowledge the reality of his health issues.

READ MORE ON POLITICS
Photo of Donald Trump

How Even Donald Trump's MAGA Backers are Getting Sick of Him Using Presidency to Make Himself and His Family Billions

Split photos of Donald Trump.

WATCH: Trump's 'Nap' At Saudi Arabia Summit Sparks Major Health Rumors President Is Suffering From Dementia

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

leaked audio joe biden secretly suffering dementia donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's father suffered from dementia.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Donald Trump allegedly fears he will develop dementia, which his father suffered from in his 90s.

Speaking earlier this month, political analyst Tomothy L. O'Brien said: "He lives in fear of going down the path his father went down, which was dementia, followed by Alzheimer's, into his 90s. And I think he's carried that burden forever."

Fred Trump, a real estate developer, died of both pneumonia and Alzheimer's disease at age 93 in 1999 – eight years after his first formal diagnosis of dementia.

According to family friend and business associate Richard Levy, Fred retained his title of chairman of the board of Trump Management even after the diagnosis and continued to come into work.

"He came in the office every day until the day he went to the hospital," he said after Fred Trump's passing.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.