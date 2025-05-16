WATCH: Trump's 'Nap' At Saudi Arabia Summit Sparks Major Health Rumors President Is Suffering From Dementia

Meanwhile, comparisons to Joe Biden’s cognitive issues have resurfaced, fueled by a bombshell new book alleging a White House cover-up.

The book, Original Sin, claims top Democrats worked to hide the extent of Biden’s cognitive decline.

Meanwhile, critics now argue Trump's every misstep is scrutinized, while Biden’s struggles were largely ignored – pointing to how the media once ran headlines over Trump carefully walking down a ramp.

Even Democratic strategist Max Burns argued that, like Biden, Trump should prove he's mentally fit by taking a public cognitive test.

Whether Trump bites is anyone’s guess – but his camp smells a political trap.

An insider spilled: "President Trump is traveling the world securing trillions in investments. These false smears are a clear attempt to cover up for the revelation that Joe Biden's aides were preparing to put him in a wheelchair."

Another close source agreed: "The only verifiable disease and obvious diagnosis that is plain to see is Trump Derangement Syndrome. President Trump exhausts staffers one-third his age.

"I speak with him often, and he is before the cameras daily. Trump is leading peace deals, trade deals, hostage deals, tax deals and investment deals.

"Walking and talking was seen as an accomplishment for Biden."