Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Videos > Donald Trump

WATCH: Trump's 'Nap' At Saudi Arabia Summit Sparks Major Health Rumors President Is Suffering From Dementia

Split photos of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA/FOX

Donald Trump appeared to doze off during a summit earlier this week – and he's sparked fresh new dementia fears.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 16 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Forget aging – Donald Trump's health looks like it's in a full-on freefall.

After a viral video showed the 78-year-old president nodding off at a ceremony, critics slammed his health as way beyond typical wear and tear – and more of a shocking drop in his mental and physical game, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

radar t
Source: FOX

A recent clip of Trump is Saudi Arabia showed him taking a snooze while sitting onstage.

The president's allies have pushed back, calling the claims "false smears" – even as he's set to become the oldest U.S. president in the final year of his current term.

However, some have continued ramping up concerns over his health, claiming it goes beyond normal aging and points to a serious mental and physical decline.

Article continues below advertisement

During a high-profile welcome ceremony in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Trump settled into his luxurious gold chair and seemed to catch a quick nap.

The internet erupted after a video surfaced of him jolting awake moments after drifting off on stage.

However, some critics said Trump’s fatigue wasn't just from a long flight – they believed it was part of a troubling health pattern.

Article continues below advertisement

trump rages
Source: MEGA

Critics have shown concern the president may be heading into 'early-stage dementia,' especially due to his family history.

MSNBC’s Lawrence O'Donnell suggested possible "mental illness" or "early-stage dementia," while Bloomberg’s Timothy O'Brien noted Trump now appears slower, slurs his words, and looks visibly worn out.

O'Brien said: "He lives in fear of going down the path his father went down, which was dementia, followed by Alzheimer's, into his 90s. And I think he's carried that burden forever."

Trump’s father, Fred, passed away at 93 in 1999 from pneumonia and Alzheimer’s – a condition that can be partly hereditary, meaning Trump could have an increased risk if his father had it.

His nephew, Fred Trump III, even said he sees parallels between Trump’s apparent decline and that of his grandfather, who had dementia, saying it's clear it runs in the family.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump's Health Vs. Biden's Health

Meanwhile, comparisons to Joe Biden’s cognitive issues have resurfaced, fueled by a bombshell new book alleging a White House cover-up.

The book, Original Sin, claims top Democrats worked to hide the extent of Biden’s cognitive decline.

Meanwhile, critics now argue Trump's every misstep is scrutinized, while Biden’s struggles were largely ignored – pointing to how the media once ran headlines over Trump carefully walking down a ramp.

Even Democratic strategist Max Burns argued that, like Biden, Trump should prove he's mentally fit by taking a public cognitive test.

Whether Trump bites is anyone’s guess – but his camp smells a political trap.

An insider spilled: "President Trump is traveling the world securing trillions in investments. These false smears are a clear attempt to cover up for the revelation that Joe Biden's aides were preparing to put him in a wheelchair."

Another close source agreed: "The only verifiable disease and obvious diagnosis that is plain to see is Trump Derangement Syndrome. President Trump exhausts staffers one-third his age.

"I speak with him often, and he is before the cameras daily. Trump is leading peace deals, trade deals, hostage deals, tax deals and investment deals.

"Walking and talking was seen as an accomplishment for Biden."

Article continues below advertisement

Keeping Busy & Keeping Healthy

READ MORE ON VIDEOS
Photo of Bob Thompson, The Cigar footage

Army Whistleblower Reveals Never-Before-Seen Footage of UFO Branded 'The Cigar' After it Soared Across U.S. Border

Split photo of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Admits She 'Wants to Feel Like I'm By Myself' and Gushes Over Doing Things 'Alone' — As Rumors She's Done With Husband Barack Spread

biden confused
Source: MEGA

Some critics now argue Trump's every misstep is scrutinized, while Biden’s struggles were largely ignored.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Currently, Trump is keeping a demanding schedule – attending long speeches, spontaneous media meetings, and multiple international stops.

The president himself said his workdays run from 6 a.m. to midnight, dismissing Biden's more relaxed image.

A recent White House medical report backed up claims saying Trump is in "excellent health" with no neurological issues, forcing even critics to acknowledge the facts.

In 2020, the president was classified as obese, but his latest physical shows he's dropped 20 pounds and is now considered "overweight" instead.

Article continues below advertisement

donald trump teased over botched fake tan oompa loompa
Source: MEGA

Trump's health has reportedly improved in recent years, with weight loss and lower cholesterol.

His "bad" cholesterol has also significantly improved, according to Dr. David Kessler.

When asked about his neurological test, Trump downplayed it, saying: "It’s a pretty well known test," and confidently added, "I got every one right."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.