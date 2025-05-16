WATCH: Trump's 'Nap' At Saudi Arabia Summit Sparks Major Health Rumors President Is Suffering From Dementia
Forget aging – Donald Trump's health looks like it's in a full-on freefall.
After a viral video showed the 78-year-old president nodding off at a ceremony, critics slammed his health as way beyond typical wear and tear – and more of a shocking drop in his mental and physical game, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The president's allies have pushed back, calling the claims "false smears" – even as he's set to become the oldest U.S. president in the final year of his current term.
However, some have continued ramping up concerns over his health, claiming it goes beyond normal aging and points to a serious mental and physical decline.
During a high-profile welcome ceremony in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Trump settled into his luxurious gold chair and seemed to catch a quick nap.
The internet erupted after a video surfaced of him jolting awake moments after drifting off on stage.
However, some critics said Trump’s fatigue wasn't just from a long flight – they believed it was part of a troubling health pattern.
MSNBC’s Lawrence O'Donnell suggested possible "mental illness" or "early-stage dementia," while Bloomberg’s Timothy O'Brien noted Trump now appears slower, slurs his words, and looks visibly worn out.
O'Brien said: "He lives in fear of going down the path his father went down, which was dementia, followed by Alzheimer's, into his 90s. And I think he's carried that burden forever."
Trump’s father, Fred, passed away at 93 in 1999 from pneumonia and Alzheimer’s – a condition that can be partly hereditary, meaning Trump could have an increased risk if his father had it.
His nephew, Fred Trump III, even said he sees parallels between Trump’s apparent decline and that of his grandfather, who had dementia, saying it's clear it runs in the family.
Trump's Health Vs. Biden's Health
Meanwhile, comparisons to Joe Biden’s cognitive issues have resurfaced, fueled by a bombshell new book alleging a White House cover-up.
The book, Original Sin, claims top Democrats worked to hide the extent of Biden’s cognitive decline.
Meanwhile, critics now argue Trump's every misstep is scrutinized, while Biden’s struggles were largely ignored – pointing to how the media once ran headlines over Trump carefully walking down a ramp.
Even Democratic strategist Max Burns argued that, like Biden, Trump should prove he's mentally fit by taking a public cognitive test.
Whether Trump bites is anyone’s guess – but his camp smells a political trap.
An insider spilled: "President Trump is traveling the world securing trillions in investments. These false smears are a clear attempt to cover up for the revelation that Joe Biden's aides were preparing to put him in a wheelchair."
Another close source agreed: "The only verifiable disease and obvious diagnosis that is plain to see is Trump Derangement Syndrome. President Trump exhausts staffers one-third his age.
"I speak with him often, and he is before the cameras daily. Trump is leading peace deals, trade deals, hostage deals, tax deals and investment deals.
"Walking and talking was seen as an accomplishment for Biden."
Keeping Busy & Keeping Healthy
Currently, Trump is keeping a demanding schedule – attending long speeches, spontaneous media meetings, and multiple international stops.
The president himself said his workdays run from 6 a.m. to midnight, dismissing Biden's more relaxed image.
A recent White House medical report backed up claims saying Trump is in "excellent health" with no neurological issues, forcing even critics to acknowledge the facts.
In 2020, the president was classified as obese, but his latest physical shows he's dropped 20 pounds and is now considered "overweight" instead.
His "bad" cholesterol has also significantly improved, according to Dr. David Kessler.
When asked about his neurological test, Trump downplayed it, saying: "It’s a pretty well known test," and confidently added, "I got every one right."