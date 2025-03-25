EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Considering Ozempic' After Ripping Down Portrait That Made Him Look Like 'Chubby White Version of Barack Obama'

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Trump isn't impressed with the portrait, he ordered to come down straight away.

"He genuinely thought it made him look huge, and if that's what he really looks like, maybe Ozempic is the way to go."

Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump railed against the picture, claiming it was "purposefully distorted" and berated the artist behind the portrait.

Amid the outcry, Republican lawmakers requested the painting be removed.

"If the GOP wants to spend time and money on which portrait of Trump hangs in the Capitol, then that's up to them," Democrats said.