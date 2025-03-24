Inside Trump's Latest Rampage — Including Rant at 'Second Rate' Actor George Clooney, Demand to Rip Down Portrait After Comparing it to Obama… And ID'ing 'JFK Assassin'
Donald Trump has unleashed yet another series of bizarre rants – and this time he raged about everything from George Clooney to what he believed to be an unflattering portrait of himself, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
While citizens protested his recent executive order aimed at dismantling the Department of Education last week – and subsequent proposals to state funding cuts on education – the president flew into a frenzy online about a much different issue at the Colorado state capitol.
Thousands of educators in Colorado flocked to the state capitol to protest funding cuts amid Trump's executive order on the DOE, citing concerns including increased classroom sizes, special education and teacher retention.
But Trump, 78, appeared to be less concerned with the mass crowds outside the capitol and more about a portrait of himself hanging inside.
The president even went as far as smearing Colorado's "radical left" governor and demanded the portrait be taken down in a Truth Social post.
The 78-year-old alleged his portrait was "purposefully distorted" and insisted he would rather have no photo hanging than the current one.
He wrote on Truth Social: "Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before."
Trump also attacked the artist, Sarah Boardman, claiming "she lost her talent" due to his "distorted" portrait.
He continued: "The artist also did President Obama, and he looks wonderful, but the one on me is truly the worst. She must have lost her talent as she got older."
"In any event, I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one, but many people from Colorado have called and written to complain."
Next, he insulted Colorado Governor Jared Polis, whom he branded "weak" and "radical," as he called for the portrait to be removed.
He said: "In fact, they are actually angry about it! I am speaking on their behalf to the Radical Left Governor, Jared Polis, who is extremely weak on Crime, in particular with respect to Tren de Aragua, which practically took over Aurora (Don't worry, we saved it!), to take it down.
"Jared should be ashamed of himself!"
In addition to ranting about his portrait, Trump also revealed his thoughts on John F. Kennedy's assassin during an interview with Clay Travis onboard Air Force One.
Trump said he believes Lee Harvey Oswald killed JFK, but appeared to fuel conspiracy theories surrounding the assassination by adding, "And I've always felt that, but of course, was he helped?"
Many conspiracy theories alleged the CIA and even the mafia were behind Kennedy's murder.
The president noted the declassification of over 2,000 documents related to the investigation into Kennedy's assassination "has turned out to be somewhat unspectacular," before adding, "'I don't think there's any that earth-shattering."
He also said the public could make their own "determination" on what happened.
It was a busy weekend for Trump, who capped off his multi-day rants by slamming Clooney's recent 60 Minutes interview.
The president called Clooney, a longtime outspoken Democratic party supporter, a "second-rate movie star" as he branded his chat a "total puff piece."
He wrote on Truth Social: "Why would the now highly-discredited 60 Minutes be doing a total 'puff piece' on George Clooney, a second-rate movie 'star' and failed political pundit.
"He fought hard for Sleepy Joe's election, and then, right after the Debate, dumped him like a dog. Later, I assume under orders from the Obama camp, pushed all out for 'Kamala,' only to soon realize that this was not going to work out too well."
The president further claimed 60 Minutes "fraudulently inserted Fake answers" into Harris' "disastrous interview," which she gave just prior to the 2024 election.
Trump claimed Harris' interview as "one of the most embarrassing and dishonest events in broadcast history."
He added: "…And now George Clooney again? His press agent should be making a fortune!!!"