Inside Trump's Latest Rampage — Including Rant at 'Second Rate' Actor George Clooney, Demand to Rip Down Portrait After Comparing it to Obama… And ID'ing 'JFK Assassin'

He continued: "The artist also did President Obama, and he looks wonderful, but the one on me is truly the worst. She must have lost her talent as she got older."

"In any event, I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one, but many people from Colorado have called and written to complain."

Next, he insulted Colorado Governor Jared Polis, whom he branded "weak" and "radical," as he called for the portrait to be removed.

He said: "In fact, they are actually angry about it! I am speaking on their behalf to the Radical Left Governor, Jared Polis, who is extremely weak on Crime, in particular with respect to Tren de Aragua, which practically took over Aurora (Don't worry, we saved it!), to take it down.

"Jared should be ashamed of himself!"