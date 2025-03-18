Donald Trump Savaged for Welcoming Rape-Accused Conor McGregor Into White House and Hailing Him 'Greatest Irishman' After He Lost Sex Abuse Case
Donald Trump has been slammed for inviting Conor McGregor to the White House months after the UFC champ lost a sex abuse case.
RadarOnline.com can reveal McGregor's presence inside the Oval Office on St Patrick's Day was met with anger by some of his biggest detractors, who believe the president should not be mixing with the controversial Irishman.
Taking to X, one user commented: "Conor McGregor lost a civil rape case just a few months ago, and Donald Trump invited him to the White House today. Disgusting."
Another wrote: "Conor McGregor has been found liable for rape, arrested for robbery, and has been allegedly involved in a number of sexual assaults and acts of violence. The Trump White House welcomes him with open arms for St Patrick's Day."
A third added: "Should we be surprised that the Trump White House is platforming a confirmed rapist, Conor McGregor? In light of recent events surrounding Andrew Tate and others, the answer should be no."
Trump and McGregor's meeting comes after the president labeled the shamed mixed martial artist his "favorite Irishman."
Footage taken inside the Oval Office shows the exchange between Trump and the Irish fighter, who seemed starstruck by the U.S. President.
McGregor told Trump that he could get a suit like his if he wanted and praised his work ethic as inspiring as the pair stood in front of a Gulf of America board.
He posed for a picture with his arm around Trump's shoulder as the president sat at his desk, and for another with tech tycoon and powerful Trump advisor Elon Musk.
Both men have been complimentary of each other in the past, with McGregor, 36, being snapped at President Trump's inauguration in Washington in January.
Tesla billionaire Musk also previously backed McGregor when he spoke in the past about a possible presidential bid in Ireland.
Musk has recently spoken out in support of a number of anti-immigration parties in Europe.
The UFC fighter announced the meeting on X.
He said: "I land shortly in Washington for the most important meeting of my country's future.
"I am beyond ready. THE WORLD WILL HEAR IRELAND'S CALL."
The surprise presidential visit saw the Irishman lead a press briefing with reporters inside the famous White House press room.
He stood next to Trump's new press secretary, Karoline Leavitt — also in a green dress — as he answered a number of questions.
He went on a tirade against the Irish government as he described the current political situation as a "travesty."
Speaking to reporters, he said: "Our government is the government of zero action with zero accountability."
He added: "Ireland is at the cusp of potentially losing its Irishness" because of what he called the "illegal immigration racket."
McGregor has been adamant that he wants to run for the Irish presidency this year, with him claiming on several occasions he wants to "save" Ireland.
McGregor's meeting at the White House came less than five months after a civil jury decided he assaulted a woman in a Dublin hotel room in December 2018.
Nikita Hand accused the Irish fighter of "brutally raping and battering" her after a Christmas night out.
McGregor has insisted he will appeal the civil court jury's verdict as he has always maintained he had consensual sex with Hand.
Mom-of-one Hand sued both McGregor and a man called James Lawrence, alleging the pair both took part in the hotel penthouse assault.
The jury of eight women and four men found McGregor had assaulted Ms. Hand, but she lost her case against Lawrence.