Trump’s Own Turns: Ex-Campaign Lawyer to Sue The National Archives After His Personal Information Was Leaked in JFK Files Dump — 'They Violated the Privacy Act'

Spinning into damage control, a statement from the White House said: "In an effort to maximize transparency, these records were released without redactions and some of these records contain the personal identification information of living individuals.

"The National Archives and Records Administration and the Social Security Administration are working closely together to protect the individuals who may be affected from their information being exploited."

That includes thoroughly identifying all of the Social Security numbers that were released, in addition to offering credit monitoring until new Social Security numbers can be issued.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the error, while also defending her boss: "President Trump delivered on his promise of maximum transparency by fully releasing the files related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

"At the request of the White House, the National Archives and the Social Security Administration immediately put together an action plan to proactively help individuals whose personal information was released in the files."