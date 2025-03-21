Trump’s Own Turns: Ex-Campaign Lawyer to Sue The National Archives After His Personal Information Was Leaked in JFK Files Dump — 'They Violated the Privacy Act'
Donald Trump's massive dump of the JFK assassination files may not yet have shed much new light on President John F. Kennedy's death, but it seems to have been a little too revealing for others, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Several high ranking and government officials are considering legal action after their sensitive personal information including Social Security numbers was revealed in the newly unredacted documents.
Former Trump campaign lawyer Joseph diGenova was one of them. Now he is planning to sue the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration for violating privacy laws over concerns about identity theft.
In diGenova's case, his personal information was on documents relating to his work for a U.S. Senate select committee in the 1970s.
After learning of the breach, he bashed: "It should not have happened. I think it’s the result of incompetent people doing the reviewing. I don’t believe it had anything to do with rushing the process. The people who reviewed these documents did not do their job."
Spinning into damage control, a statement from the White House said: "In an effort to maximize transparency, these records were released without redactions and some of these records contain the personal identification information of living individuals.
"The National Archives and Records Administration and the Social Security Administration are working closely together to protect the individuals who may be affected from their information being exploited."
That includes thoroughly identifying all of the Social Security numbers that were released, in addition to offering credit monitoring until new Social Security numbers can be issued.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the error, while also defending her boss: "President Trump delivered on his promise of maximum transparency by fully releasing the files related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
"At the request of the White House, the National Archives and the Social Security Administration immediately put together an action plan to proactively help individuals whose personal information was released in the files."
Earlier this month, the president followed through on his day one executive order to release the documents associated with Kennedy's 1963 assassination, along with previously classified files on the assassinations of his brother, Robert, and famed civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr..
Trump's own staff members have been scrambling through the documents, which include 2,182 PDF documents totaling 63,400 pages on the National Archives website more than 60 years after JFK was shot and killed in Dallas.
The rollout of the files stunned Trump's national security team, who spent hours racing to assess security hazards ahead of publication.
However, experts have warned as they sift through the information that they do not expect the release to overturn the long understanding of what happened or earth-shattering reveals.
Many of the released papers were poorly scanned or faded, making them impossible to read, while some contained illegible handwriting.
And what’s been disclosed is already widely known – having been released by the Biden administration two years beforehand.
Taking to X, one user ranted: "Just ran the JFK files thought chat gpt. It's the same s--- Biden released. MAGAs got f------ played again."
A second typed: "The JFK Files contain REDACTED versions of files that have already been released un-redacted.
"Just like with the Epstein Files. We’ve been played."
While a third reacted: "Wow! Did Trump really just release all of the same JFK files that Biden released in 2023?"