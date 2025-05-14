'Just Like Joe Biden!' The One Word That Has Led to Donald Trump Sparking Fresh Fears He's Secretly Suffering Dementia
Donald Trump has sparked fresh fears he's suffering from dementia after claiming he's invented a well-used word.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the president, 78, claimed he came up with "equalizing" while outlining plans to reduce the cost of prescription drugs by 80 percent in line with Europe.
How Trump Came Up With 'Equalizing'
He said: "Basically, what we're doing is equalizing.
"There’s a new word that I came up with, which is probably the best word.
"We're gonna equalize where we’re all gonna pay the same. We’re gonna pay what Europe's gonna pay."
However, critics have been quick to point out the word has been around for hundreds of years.
On TikTok, user Farrukh Younus said: "President Trump says he came up with a new word: equalize. Meanwhile, back in reality, the word 'equalize' was first recorded in English in the late 15th century, around circa 1480–1500.
"It comes from the Late Latin word aequalizare, meaning 'to make equal,' which in turn is derived from aequalis (equal).
"Latin root: aequalis = equal. Late Latin: aequalizare = to make equal. English adoption: around 1480–1500 as equalize."
President's Claim Goes Viral
The short clip has garnered more than 500,000 views in less than 24 hours – and many took to the comments section to poke fun at the President.
One responder joked: "Five bucks says 'The Equalizer' was playing on TV the day before that press briefing."
A second wondered: "Can you imagine if the President/Prime Minister of any other country said something so asinine? The calls for their resignation would be heard around the world!"
A third added: "We have the dumbest President in the world. Can't wait until he's out of office."
And a fourth said: "Omg. Takes away department of education and is now convincing his voters he's inventing new words… and they'll believe him!"
Fears He May End Up Like Joe Biden — And Father
Trump lives in fear he will develop dementia, which his father suffered from in his 90s, according to Timothy L. O’Brien.
Speaking earlier this month, the political analyst said: "He lives in fear of going down the path his father went down, which was dementia, followed by Alzheimer's, into his 90s. And I think he's carried that burden forever."
Fred Trump, a real estate developer, died of both pneumonia and Alzheimer's disease at age 93 in 1999. This was eight years after his first formal diagnosis of dementia.
He retained his title of chairman of the board of Trump Management even after the diagnosis. He also continued to come into work, according to family friend and business associate Richard Levy.
"He came in the office every day until the day he went to the hospital," he said after Fred Trump's passing.
Trump junior reportedly avoids talking about the touchy subject, partly because he bashed his predecessor Joe Biden for allegedly being cognitively impaired, but also because he fears this could be his fate too, according to O'Brien.
"Watching how he answers questions now compared to Trump 1.0, he slurs his words a little, he looks weary, he is slouched.
"And I don’t know how much authentic enthusiasm he has for the power and the office he holds, other than the fact that it keeps him out of jail and it keeps him center stage," he added.