'Just Like Joe Biden!' The One Word That Has Led to Donald Trump Sparking Fresh Fears He's Secretly Suffering Dementia

He said: "Basically, what we're doing is equalizing.

"There’s a new word that I came up with, which is probably the best word.

"We're gonna equalize where we’re all gonna pay the same. We’re gonna pay what Europe's gonna pay."

However, critics have been quick to point out the word has been around for hundreds of years.

On TikTok, user Farrukh Younus said: "President Trump says he came up with a new word: equalize. Meanwhile, back in reality, the word 'equalize' was first recorded in English in the late 15th century, around circa 1480–1500.

"It comes from the Late Latin word aequalizare, meaning 'to make equal,' which in turn is derived from aequalis (equal).

"Latin root: aequalis = equal. Late Latin: aequalizare = to make equal. English adoption: around 1480–1500 as equalize."