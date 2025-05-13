How Christie Brinkley Is at War With Donald Trump Over Oceans — After Slamming Him on Climate Policies
Christie Brinkley's done feuding with exes – she's coming for Trump next.
The model is fiercely opposing the president, advocating for a Change.org petition to raise funds aimed at blocking his Executive Order to open 408,000 square miles of protected Pacific waters to industrial fishing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Monday, Brinkley, 71, posted a screenshot and the petition link to her Instagram Story.
She added: "Please my friends help save the Oceans that give us the air we breath.. and fills our souls with wonder and awe."
The petition, with just over 1,600 signatures, follows Trump's Executive Order to permit industrial fishing in the Pacific Islands Heritage Marine National Monument – a region once known as the Pacific Remote Islands.
The bio of the petition explains how the area is home to one of the planet’s last pristine ocean ecosystems and rich in cultural meaning for Pacific Islanders, and how the move would slash protections from 200 to just 50 nautical miles.
This would open 408,000 square miles to destructive industrial fishing – a decision critics call both illegal and reckless.
Brinkley Vs. Trump's Climate Change Policies
Brinkley’s push for change follows another sharp jab at the president, where she blasted his climate policies and labeled his election win "devastating."
The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared a dramatic sunset ocean video paired with a fiery caption slamming Trump’s shocking return to the White House in November.
She wrote: "The fate of our children's future is in our hands. He has promised to undo every environmental protection put in place during the Biden administration on day one."
"That will make it impossible to keep climate chaos from accelerating," she said, noting how natural disasters and disease "will all intensify if we don't choose our planet over profits for a handful of greedy corporations."
Brinkley went on: "'There's no undoing the climate change we are feeling today, but if we work together we can slow it even stop its devastating progression.
"And we know trickle down economics is a failed concept, so don't think that drill Baby drill is going to make you rich.
"It's more like sick, like ill baby ill."
Brinkley, who just released her memoir Uptown Girl, urged her nearly 900,000 followers at the time to unite in protecting the planet – stressing how climate change affects everyone regardless of race or politics.
She said: "Our health is our greatest wealth and we won't survive without a healthy biodiverse environment."
She later expressed how "nature doesn't care if you're Red Blue Black Brown Or White. there are no borders or walls that can protect you from the the various effects of unprecedented events, and '100 Year Storms' that are happening REGULARLY."
Brinkley further warned Mother Earth is "at her limit" and called for urgent collective action for the sake of future generations.
Making Her Stance Known
Brinkley, who openly endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, also spoke out about climate change in 2022 – taking to social media to share her passion for nature and raise awareness on the issue once more.
She wrote: "Some people have therapists I have Mother Nature. But as breathtaking as Fall has been in the northeast, Nature is out of balance.
"People are losing their homes to wildfires, Glacial melting and heavy rains have combined to cause flooding all over the world from Pakistan to the American south watching homes slip off their foundations and float down the river are staples on the evening news."
She added: "Rising oceans are displacing millions as shorelines erode. The warming oceans temperatures are killing off coral reefs once fish breeding grounds, fishermen can't find fish."
The model also urged her followers to vote "for candidates who take climate change and our children's future seriously."
Brinkley has shown her firm stance against Trump in recent years, but their beef goes way back – in 2018, she even alleged he flirted with her while married to his first wife, Ivana.
She also referred to him as "swarmy" and said he was just someone who enjoyed "chasing skirts."