How Christie Brinkley Is at War With Donald Trump Over Oceans — After Slamming Him on Climate Policies

Brinkley went on: "'There's no undoing the climate change we are feeling today, but if we work together we can slow it even stop its devastating progression.

"And we know trickle down economics is a failed concept, so don't think that drill Baby drill is going to make you rich.

"It's more like sick, like ill baby ill."

Brinkley, who just released her memoir Uptown Girl, urged her nearly 900,000 followers at the time to unite in protecting the planet – stressing how climate change affects everyone regardless of race or politics.

She said: "Our health is our greatest wealth and we won't survive without a healthy biodiverse environment."

She later expressed how "nature doesn't care if you're Red Blue Black Brown Or White. there are no borders or walls that can protect you from the the various effects of unprecedented events, and '100 Year Storms' that are happening REGULARLY."

Brinkley further warned Mother Earth is "at her limit" and called for urgent collective action for the sake of future generations.