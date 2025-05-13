Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Christie Brinkley

How Christie Brinkley Is at War With Donald Trump Over Oceans — After Slamming Him on Climate Policies

Split photo of Christie Brinkley, Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Christie Brinkley is fighting back against Donald Trump's Executive Order.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 13 2025, Published 3:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Christie Brinkley's done feuding with exes – she's coming for Trump next.

The model is fiercely opposing the president, advocating for a Change.org petition to raise funds aimed at blocking his Executive Order to open 408,000 square miles of protected Pacific waters to industrial fishing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

christie brinkley war donald trump oceans climate policies
Source: @christiebrinkley/instagram

The model posted a screenshot and link to a Change.org petition to her Instagram Story.

On Monday, Brinkley, 71, posted a screenshot and the petition link to her Instagram Story.

She added: "Please my friends help save the Oceans that give us the air we breath.. and fills our souls with wonder and awe."

The petition, with just over 1,600 signatures, follows Trump's Executive Order to permit industrial fishing in the Pacific Islands Heritage Marine National Monument – a region once known as the Pacific Remote Islands.

Article continues below advertisement

christie brinkley memoir uptown girl biggest revelations
Source: MEGA

Brinkley has been a climate change advocate over the past few years.

The bio of the petition explains how the area is home to one of the planet’s last pristine ocean ecosystems and rich in cultural meaning for Pacific Islanders, and how the move would slash protections from 200 to just 50 nautical miles.

This would open 408,000 square miles to destructive industrial fishing – a decision critics call both illegal and reckless.

Article continues below advertisement

Brinkley Vs. Trump's Climate Change Policies

Brinkley’s push for change follows another sharp jab at the president, where she blasted his climate policies and labeled his election win "devastating."

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared a dramatic sunset ocean video paired with a fiery caption slamming Trump’s shocking return to the White House in November.

She wrote: "The fate of our children's future is in our hands. He has promised to undo every environmental protection put in place during the Biden administration on day one."

"That will make it impossible to keep climate chaos from accelerating," she said, noting how natural disasters and disease "will all intensify if we don't choose our planet over profits for a handful of greedy corporations."

Article continues below advertisement

donald trump kaitlan collins most explosive clashes
Source: MEGA

She previously claimed Trump 'flirted' with her while he was married to Ivana.

Brinkley went on: "'There's no undoing the climate change we are feeling today, but if we work together we can slow it even stop its devastating progression.

"And we know trickle down economics is a failed concept, so don't think that drill Baby drill is going to make you rich.

"It's more like sick, like ill baby ill."

Brinkley, who just released her memoir Uptown Girl, urged her nearly 900,000 followers at the time to unite in protecting the planet – stressing how climate change affects everyone regardless of race or politics.

She said: "Our health is our greatest wealth and we won't survive without a healthy biodiverse environment."

She later expressed how "nature doesn't care if you're Red Blue Black Brown Or White. there are no borders or walls that can protect you from the the various effects of unprecedented events, and '100 Year Storms' that are happening REGULARLY."

Brinkley further warned Mother Earth is "at her limit" and called for urgent collective action for the sake of future generations.

Article continues below advertisement

Making Her Stance Known

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Bruce Willis and Emma Heming.

Inside Bruce Willis' Carer Wife's Mission to Find Cure For His Dementia — As She Declares It's Now Her Life's 'Why'

Photo of Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian FORGIVES Burglary Suspects Despite Reality Star Being Tied Up, Robbed and Left Begging for Her Life During Brazen Crime

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Brinkley, who openly endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, also spoke out about climate change in 2022 – taking to social media to share her passion for nature and raise awareness on the issue once more.

She wrote: "Some people have therapists I have Mother Nature. But as breathtaking as Fall has been in the northeast, Nature is out of balance.

"People are losing their homes to wildfires, Glacial melting and heavy rains have combined to cause flooding all over the world from Pakistan to the American south watching homes slip off their foundations and float down the river are staples on the evening news."

She added: "Rising oceans are displacing millions as shorelines erode. The warming oceans temperatures are killing off coral reefs once fish breeding grounds, fishermen can't find fish."

The model also urged her followers to vote "for candidates who take climate change and our children's future seriously."

Article continues below advertisement

christie brinkley
Source: MEGA

Brinkley loudly endorsed Kamala Harris over Trump during the 2024 presidential election.

Brinkley has shown her firm stance against Trump in recent years, but their beef goes way back – in 2018, she even alleged he flirted with her while married to his first wife, Ivana.

She also referred to him as "swarmy" and said he was just someone who enjoyed "chasing skirts."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.