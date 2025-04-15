Christie Brinkley's Memoir Secrets Laid Bare — With Her Exes In the Firing Line in New Book
Christie Brinkley is ready to tell all in her upcoming autobiography, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former super model has vowed to open up about her myriad of relationships – the good and the bad.
Brinkley is set to release her memoir, Uptown Girl, appropriately named after her ex-husband Billy Joel's famous song, which he wrote about her.
An insider revealed the 71-year-old model realized the time for an autobiography is now or never.
"Now that she's in her seventies, she decided it was time to share her life story," the source told New Day.
Brinkley is set to share stories from her many lovers, including four husbands. She was first wed to French artist Jean-Francois Allaux, next to Piano Man singer Joel, followed by real estate developer Richard Taubman.
Her most recent marriage was with architect Peter Cook – which, as RadarOnline.com reported, crumbled like a house of cards.
Brinkley has been adamant that the book is not about revenge – except for her relationship with Cook, who admitted to having an affair with an office assistant after already being married to Brinkley for a decade.
The insider explained: "There are certain people who have done her wrong over the years that are going to get blasted. Peter really put her through hell."
Cook, 66, who shares son Jack, 29, and daughter Sailor, 26, with Brinkley, cheated on her with teen mistress Diana Bianchi, who was just 18 at the time, in 2005. The shocking affair became public when Brinkley left him in 2007.
Their divorce battle quickly turned acrimonious, and the two publicly feuded for years. In an email to RadarOnline.com in 2014, Cook accused Brinkley of "gross exaggerations, revisionist history and self-serving dishonesty."
Cook’s own daughter, Sailor, was so upset over the split that she was forced into counseling.
"My parents had just gotten divorced, and I was so confused about everything," she once noted of going through after-school counseling sessions as a little girl.
In 2013, Brinkley took to Twitter and seemed to publicly shame her ex-husband while promoting the organization One Mom’s Battle.
She wrote: "My inbox is full of letters from women like me who were married to a narcissist," before adding: "You are not alone, you are not crazy, and someday you will start to whisper thank you to the darkness.
"Thank you to the pain, the fear, the struggle – even thank you to the narc. Because in the darkness you will find light you never knew you had inside your heart, strength you never imagined."
Incredibly, in 2014, years after he and Brinkley split, Cook was still trying to paint himself as the victim despite his straying.
He complained: "Christie disposed of 10 good years of marriage because of my indiscretion and has had to vilify me ever since to excuse her own petty and self-indulgent behavior."
Cook accused Brinkley of "throwing our children under the bus, relentlessly vilifying their father and surrendering our lives to the media — essentially capitalizing on my pain and by default, our children’s pain; all masked behind a fixed, disingenuous smile."