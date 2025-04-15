Brinkley has been adamant that the book is not about revenge – except for her relationship with Cook, who admitted to having an affair with an office assistant after already being married to Brinkley for a decade.

The insider explained: "There are certain people who have done her wrong over the years that are going to get blasted. Peter really put her through hell."

Cook, 66, who shares son Jack, 29, and daughter Sailor, 26, with Brinkley, cheated on her with teen mistress Diana Bianchi, who was just 18 at the time, in 2005. The shocking affair became public when Brinkley left him in 2007.

Their divorce battle quickly turned acrimonious, and the two publicly feuded for years. In an email to RadarOnline.com in 2014, Cook accused Brinkley of "gross exaggerations, revisionist history and self-serving dishonesty."

Cook’s own daughter, Sailor, was so upset over the split that she was forced into counseling.

"My parents had just gotten divorced, and I was so confused about everything," she once noted of going through after-school counseling sessions as a little girl.